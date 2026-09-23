BJP's New Appointments Reflect Emphasis On Women Leadership: Payal Vaidya

BJP Himachal Pradesh general secretary Payal Vaidya on Wednesday welcomed the party's latest organisational appointments of in-charges and co-in-charges for states and Union Territories, saying the exercise reflected the party's emphasis on providing women with leadership responsibilities.

Vaidya congratulated all the newly appointed office-bearers and said the BJP was working to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Nari Shakti' into its organisational structure.

New State In-charges Appointed

The BJP announced appointments covering states and Union Territories on Wednesday.

Under the new arrangement, Shrikant Sharma has been retained as the party's Himachal Pradesh in-charge, while Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh has been appointed co-in-charge of the state. Pachhad BJP MLA Reena Kashyap has been appointed co-in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, with Satish Poonia as the in-charge.

Reflecting PM Modi's Vision for Women's Participation

Vaidya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently emphasised increasing women's participation in development and leadership.

Referring to the Women's Reservation Act, she said the BJP was also seeking greater participation of women within the party organisation. She said that according to the party's organisational announcement, 26 women have been given responsibilities among the 77 newly appointed in-charges and co-in-charges. She described this as an indication of women being entrusted with organisational and decision-making responsibilities.

Vaidya Congratulates New Office-Bearers

Welcoming Shrikant Sharma's continuation as Himachal Pradesh BJP in-charge, Vaidya said his experience and earlier work in the state would benefit the organisation. Sharma has been retained in the role in the latest organisational reshuffle.

She also congratulated Darshana Singh on being appointed co-in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, saying her organisational experience would benefit the state BJP. Singh is a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh and has held various organisational responsibilities in the BJP.

Vaidya also congratulated Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap on her appointment as co-in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir. She said the assignment of an organisational responsibility outside Himachal Pradesh to a state BJP legislator reflected the opportunities available to women within the party. The BJP's announcement lists Satish Poonia as Jammu and Kashmir in-charge and Reena Kashyap as co-in-charge.

Vaidya said women's increasing participation in organisational responsibilities was part of the broader emphasis on Nari Shakti and said the newly appointed office-bearers would contribute to strengthening the BJP organisation and taking forward the party's organisational programmes. (ANI)

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