South Korea Should Not Apply Double Standard To Inherited Political Guilt
The reaction quickly moved beyond criticism. Samsung Electronics made all six Samsung Art TV advertisements featuring Ha Young private, while other advertising and promotional material disappeared from public view. She later withdrew from the next season of Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.
This episode raises a broader question: should descendants bear different burdens depending on which side of South Korea's ideological history their ancestors occupied?
A useful comparison is actress Moon Geun-young. In 2008, Moon – then widely called the nation's little sister – became the target of ideological attacks after the public learned that she had anonymously donated 850 million won over six years. Critics pointed to her maternal grandfather, Ryu Nak-jin, whose political history included pro-North guerrilla activity and decades as a political prisoner, and portrayed Moon's philanthropy as communist propaganda.
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