Nearly 1,600 Tonnes Of Ukrainian Food Delivered To Malawi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported this, according to Ukrinform. A total of 3, 1,576.3 tonnes of food had already been delivered to Malawi as of September. The remainder of the shipment is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. A total of 5,350 tonnes of food - yellow split peas and vegetable oil - is to be supplied. The aid is intended to support around 600,000 people facing food insecurity.

“Even amid a full-scale war, Ukraine remains a reliable partner in ensuring global food security. Russia is trying to destroy this by striking Ukrainian ports and agricultural and food infrastructure. We are responding in the opposite way - continuing to produce food, export it, and help the countries and people who need it most,” Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi said.

The shipment was facilitated with financial support from the Government of the Republic of Korea. The humanitarian operation is being carried out in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Malawi.

The Ukrainian aid is arriving ahead of Malawi's peak lean season, which traditionally runs from October through March. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), published in August 2026, more than 1.9 million people in the country are already experiencing crisis-level food insecurity. This number is expected to rise to 2.6 million during the lean season.

2,600 tons of food delivered to Kenya underprogram

As previously reported, Ukraine opened its first agricultural hub on the African continent in the Republic of Ghana. A Food Processing and Distribution Center has begun operations there as part of the Food from Ukraine initiative.

Since 2022, under the Grain from Ukraine and Food from Ukraine programs, Ukraine has supplied 336,000 tonnes of agricultural produce to 19 countries.

Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food