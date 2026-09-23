'AI Isn't Always Right': UAE Students Urged Not To Let Technology Do Their Homework

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For many UAE schoolchildren, artificial intelligence is becoming a go-to homework aid-helping them understand difficult concepts, catch up on missed lessons or work through questions when an adult is not around to help.

But as tools such as ChatGPT become increasingly accessible, schools are drawing a clear line between using AI to support learning and allowing it to do the work for students. Headteachers highlight that children can use the technology to research, generate ideas, clarify concepts and check their work, but should remain responsible for what they ultimately submit.

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For Grade 7 student Yahiya Mohammed, AI proved useful when he returned to school after missing two weeks of classes while travelling home. Unable to fully catch up through classmates and friends, he turned to ChatGPT to explain the topics he had missed in simpler language.

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“I missed two weeks of classes just before the summer break because I had travelled back home. I tried to catch up by speaking to my classmates and friends, but I still couldn't fully understand some of the topics I had missed,” he said.

Yahiya then put the topics into ChatGPT and asked the tool to explain them in simpler language.

“That really helped me understand them and catch up with what I had missed,” he said.

For parents, however, the convenience of getting an instant explanation also raises questions about how much of the learning process children may be skipping.

Amal Khalil said her son uses AI when he encounters problems during homework, particularly when there is no adult around to help.

“My son uses AI to help him resolve problems while doing his homework. If he doesn't understand something, he turns to ChatGPT for clarification or to resolve his doubts, especially when an adult isn't around to help,” she said.

While she sees AI as“incredibly useful”, Khalil said there is a risk of children becoming over-dependent on technology.

“AI provides instant answers and gratification, but in the process, children can miss out on the effort of researching, trying different approaches and finding solutions on their own,” she said.

“I feel that struggle and toil have their own value because they are part of the learning process.”

UAE schools: AI can explain, but should not complete homework

Schools are increasingly drawing a distinction between using AI as a learning aid and using it to produce work that a student then submits as their own.

David Williams, Principal of Regent International School, said the school does not believe banning AI is the answer, given its growing role in students' lives.

“We recognise that AI is going to be part of our students' lives, both now and in the future. We therefore don't believe the answer is simply to ban it,” he said.

Instead, students are taught to use the technology“properly and responsibly”, with clear boundaries around its role.

Williams said AI can help students generate ideas, support research, explain difficult concepts or review their work - but should not replace the thinking required from the student.

“For us, there is a very clear difference between using AI to support your learning and asking AI to complete your homework and then presenting that work as your own. Students need to be open about when and how they have used AI, particularly where it has contributed to a piece of assessed work,” he said.

He highlighted teachers also look beyond a finished assignment when assessing whether a student understands the material.

“Our teachers know their students extremely well, so we also don't look at a finished piece of work in isolation,” Williams said.“We look at what students can explain, discuss and demonstrate in the classroom, as well as the process they have gone through to produce their work.”

Schools stress, critical thinking and academic integrity

At Woodlem Park School in Ajman, the approach is similarly focused on keeping AI in a supporting role.

Shiny Davison, Principal, Woodlem Park School, Ajman, said students are encouraged to conduct independent research, use reliable sources and develop their own ideas.

However, using AI to generate or complete homework and presenting it as their own work“is not considered an appropriate use of AI”.

“Our clear AI-use policy is communicated to students, parents and staff, ensuring a shared understanding of responsible and ethical practice. Teachers continually assess students' understanding through questioning, discussion, classwork and authentic tasks.”

Davison said the principle guiding the school is straightforward:“AI may support learning, but it must never replace thinking.”

Williams also stressed that students need to understand the limitations of AI, rather than accepting every answer it produces.

“We also want our students to understand that AI isn't always right,” he said.“Being able to question information, check sources and make your own judgement is incredibly important. Use AI to support your thinking, not to do your thinking for you”.

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