Pet Odor Eliminator Gel Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

Pet Odor Eliminator Gel Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Pet Odor Eliminator Gel Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The pet odor eliminator gel market has been expanding steadily, driven by the increasing number of pet owners and a growing awareness of indoor cleanliness. As more households strive to maintain fresh and hygienic living spaces, products that effectively address pet-related odors are gaining traction. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Pet Odor Eliminator Gel Market

The pet odor eliminator gel market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $1.81 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This expansion during the historical period can be linked to factors such as increased pet ownership in urban areas, a surge in demand for indoor hygiene products, heightened awareness about pet odor solutions, the growth of pet care retail channels, and the rising preference for convenient cleaning options.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to maintain this momentum, reaching $2.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. The forecasted growth is fueled by rising interest in environmentally friendly and non-toxic cleaning products, ongoing premiumization of pet hygiene items, the surge in e-commerce sales for pet care, advancements in enzymatic odor neutralization technologies, and a broader focus on indoor air quality and healthier home environments. Emerging trends during this period include bioenzyme-based odor neutralizers, plant-derived biodegradable gels, smart fragrance-controlled air purifiers, activated charcoal-enhanced multi-surface odor gels, and hypoallergenic pet-safe formulations.

Understanding Pet Odor Eliminator Gel and Its Function

Pet odor eliminator gel is a specialized cleaning product developed to neutralize unpleasant smells caused by pets indoors. Unlike traditional solutions that simply mask odors, these gels work chemically to break down odor-causing molecules, ensuring a fresher and more hygienic atmosphere within living spaces. This targeted approach helps pet owners maintain clean and odor-free homes more effectively.

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How Rising Pet Ownership Spurs Market Demand

One of the primary factors pushing the pet odor eliminator gel market forward is the growing number of pet owners. As companion animals such as dogs and cats become more integral to people's lives for emotional support, companionship, and lifestyle enhancement, the need for effective odor control rises. This increase in pet ownership stems from a desire to combat loneliness and reduce stress, driving demand for products that ensure a clean and pleasant home environment.

For example, in February 2025, a report by Shelter Animals Count, a US nonprofit, revealed that total dog and cat adoptions reached 4,192,443 in 2024. This figure includes approximately 2 million dogs and 2 million cats, showing a slight 0.4% increase, or 17,153 more adoptions compared to 2023. This growth in pet ownership directly supports the rising need for pet odor eliminator gels.

Regional Market Shares and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet odor eliminator gel market, underscoring its mature and well-established pet care industry. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments and opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Pet Odor Eliminator Gel Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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