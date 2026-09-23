PM Modi To Interact With 'Seva Yatris' Travelling From Vadnagar To Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with participants in the 'Seva Yatra' on Thursday, as 10 groups of 'Seva Yatris' continue their motorcycle journey from Gujarat's Vadnagar to Varanasi.

The event will be held at around 9 a.m. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the participants via video conferencing.

As part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', organised by the BJP to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public life, the 'Seva Yatra' kicked off on September 17.

The participants are travelling through towns, districts, talukas and villages, with the programme focusing on taking community service and public engagement activities to the grassroots.

The organisers said the journey is not limited to a motorcycle expedition, but is designed to bring together service, communication, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and community mobilisation at different locations along the route.

10 groups are undertaking the Vadnagar-to-Varanasi journey. BJP leaders said the two-way motorcycle yatras between Vadnagar and Varanasi involve young participants travelling across multiple states, districts and villages.

During the journey, the Seva Yatris have engaged with local communities and participated in service-oriented activities.

These have included cleanliness drives and interactions with beneficiaries and residents, as well as activities at schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and other community locations.

The journey is scheduled to continue until October 7. The broader campaign was launched from Vadnagar on September 17 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with the Vadnagar-to-Varanasi bike yatra being flagged off as part of the initiative.

The interaction with the Prime Minister on Thursday will give the Seva Yatris a chance to share their experiences from the journey, which is intended to connect youth participation and community service across the locations covered by the teams.

The wider motorcycle initiative includes journeys in both directions between Vadnagar, associated with PM Modi's early life, and Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.