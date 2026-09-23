CZR Foundation Publishes $CZR Public Roadmap Through 2027 Ahead Of October 1 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phased plan sets out token utility across trading, CZR Earn, VIP benefits, CZR Wallet and CZR Card rewards

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Fndn (Foundation) Ltd. ("CZR Foundation"), today published its public roadmap for CZR Token ($CZR), setting out a phased plan to develop token utility through the end of 2027, ahead of the token's launch on October 1, 2026.







CZR Foundation

The launch follows a public sale that opened on August 24, 2026, in which CZR reported that an initial $2 million allocation was fully subscribed within one hour. An additional $500,000 round opened on August 31, bringing the combined offering to up to $2.5 million.

“CZR Token represents a major step in our long-term vision for CZR. We are not building a token around a single product. We are building an ecosystem in which $CZR can become increasingly useful as CZR Exchange, CZR Wallet, CZR Card and our broader product suite continue to expand.” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.

Roadmap Phases

October 2026 - Token generation event; CZR/USDT spot pair opens on CZR Exchange; deposits and withdrawals enabled; initial distribution and Genesis Airdrop rewards; publication of the official contract address.

November 2026 - Limited-period zero-fee CZR/USDT trading campaign; trading-participation and referral campaigns; community missions and regional ambassador recruitment.

December 2026 - $CZR Earn products, including flexible and 30-, 90- and 180-day fixed terms; first ecosystem and treasury update.

Q1 2027 - VIP benefits and Rewards Hub integration; first decentralised liquidity pool targeted late in the quarter; applications to selected centralised exchanges; first quarterly transparency report.

Q2 2027 - Targeted first external centralised exchange listings; CZR Card rewards payable in $CZR; CZR Wallet integration.

Q3 2027 - Additional listings and trading pairs; expanded market-data support; partner and merchant integrations.

Q4 2027 - Advanced loyalty tiers; continued treasury and supply reporting; 2027 ecosystem report and 2028 roadmap.

“October 1 is the starting point, not the finish line. Building an ecosystem token means continuing to introduce products, integrations and meaningful reasons for people to use it. Our roadmap is focused on developing that infrastructure responsibly over the long term.” - added Charlie Rothkopf.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

About CZR Foundation

CZR Fndn Ltd. ("CZR Foundation") is a British Virgin Islands company and the issuer of CZR Token ($CZR). The foundation administers designated ecosystem and community token allocations, supports transparent token-distribution initiatives and advances programmes intended to expand the responsible use of CZR across participating platforms and services. CZR Foundation is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

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