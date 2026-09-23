Grant Cardone Inspires Entrepreneurs To Unlock Their Mindset At Los Angeles Seminar

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After hearing business leader Grant Cardone speak about overcoming personal struggles and limiting potential using Dianetics, Vietnamese entrepreneurs Thao and Thanh Nguyen attended a Hubbard Dianetics Seminar in Los Angeles to explore how they could apply the book's principles. The weekend seminar gave the couple a new perspective on the experiences shaping their lives.

On September 5, Grant and Elena Cardone addressed an audience of more than 500, with Mr. Cardone sharing how his search for direction led him through addiction and self-doubt before discovering the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, which he credits with changing the course of his life.

One week later, Thao and Thanh attended a Hubbard Dianetics Seminar at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, joined by friends who wanted to learn more about the book. For Thanh, who has a background in engineering and describes himself as logically minded, the experience challenged his previous understanding of how past experiences had influenced his life.

"The experience at this seminar has been way more than what I thought was possible," he said. "Going through a Dianetics session, learning about my trauma and realizing how much it was affecting me was powerful. It gave me a revelation and a whole new perspective."

The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is a two-day program focused on the concepts and techniques from Dianetics. Attendees learn the basic principles and techniques contained in the book, including the reactive mind, the part of the mind that records moments of pain and unconsciousness. The book describes these recordings as capable of being triggered by the present environment, causing past experiences to influence a person's thoughts, emotions and behavior. Seminar participants learn and apply the techniques presented in the book for addressing those past experiences with another person.

Thanh said the seminar gave him an opportunity to help a longtime friend. "I really hope to contribute to this more and help humanity," he said.

After moving to the United States from Vietnam and building her career, Thao said she came to recognize the importance of helping others and finding purpose beyond personal success. For Thao, the seminar reinforced a lesson her mother had shared throughout her childhood: "It doesn't matter how much money you make, but how many lives become better because you lived."

"Now I know I learned something that I can teach my team. I see exactly how I can help them," Thao said. "I need everyone in the world to know about this!"

Learn more about the Hubbard Dianetics Seminar at dianetics.org/semina.

Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc., located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications' facility serves regions including North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

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