Geopark Limited Announces Receipt Of Requisite Consents For Its 8.750% Senior Notes Due 2030

The Company has been advised that it has received consents from holders of a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes (not including Notes held by the Company or any of its affiliates) (the“Requisite Consents”). In connection with the receipt of the Requisite Consents, the Company expects to execute a supplemental indenture to the Indenture to effect the Proposed Amendment with respect to the Notes on September 29, 2026. The Company will make a cash payment equal to $2.50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (the“Consent Fee”) to holders of the Notes on the applicable record date that delivered their consents prior to September 23, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the“Expiration Time”) and did not revoke such consents. The Company expects to pay the Consent Fee on September 29, 2026. No Consent Fee will be paid to any holder of the Notes unless such holder delivered (and did not revoke) a consent in accordance with the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement prior to the Expiration Time. The supplemental indenture will become effective upon its execution and delivery by the Company and the trustee but will provide that the Proposed Amendment will not become operative until the Company has paid the Consent Fee in full.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch acted as solicitation agent for the Consent Solicitation and D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the information agent, tabulation agent and paying agent for the Consent Solicitation.

Neither the Consent Solicitation nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Consent Solicitation Statement or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

The Consent Solicitation was made solely on the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. Under no circumstances shall this press release constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates. The Consent Solicitation has not been made to, nor has the Company accepted deliveries of consents from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Consent Solicitation or the acceptance thereof would not have been in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction. This press release is also not a solicitation of consents to effect the Proposed Amendment.

ABOUT GEOPARK

GeoPark is a leading independent energy company with over 20 years of successful operations across Latin America.

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