EAM Jaishankar Discusses Sanctions With Rubio, Reiterates India's Stance On SRIA

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 24 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar discussed possible sanctions against countries trading with Russia and Iran during a meeting in New York.

The talks also covered energy security, developments in the Middle East and the US-India Strategic Partnership, the State Department said. Rubio said the United States was well placed to help regional partners address their energy needs.

“The two also discussed sanctions that could be levelled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran,” the State Department said.

The readout did not identify which countries could face sanctions or specify the economic activities under discussion. It also did not announce any sanctions decision or describe EAM Jaishankar's response to the issue.

The reference to possible sanctions was accompanied by a US offer of support on energy security.

“The Secretary emphasised that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges,” the department said.

It gave no details of any proposed energy arrangement, supply commitment or agreement reached at the meeting.

Rubio and EAM Jaishankar also reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, placing their discussion of sanctions and regional conflicts within the broader relationship.

“The two officials reaffirmed the important role the US-India Strategic Partnership continues to play in promoting a safe, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the readout said.

The two ministers exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and beyond. The department did not identify the specific conflicts or diplomatic proposals discussed.

EAM Jaishankar later took to social media and said that India reiterated its stance on the SRIA -- Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, a newly enacted US legislation that has become a major point of economic and strategic friction between New Delhi and Washington.

Taking to X, the EAM said, "Good to meet Secretary Marco Rubio of the US at UN High Level Week. Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations."