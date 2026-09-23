100 Women In Finance Names Luanne Lim, MH, Recipient Of The 2026 APAC Industry Leadership Award

Luanne Lim, MH, recipient of the 2026 APAC Industry Leadership Award, to be presented at the 100 Women in Finance Hong Kong Gala.

Award to be presented at the 14th Annual Hong Kong Gala during 100 Women in Finance's 25th Anniversary year

- Rehana Farrell, CEO, 100 Women in FinanceHONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF), a global nonprofit organization serving professionals across the finance industry, will host its 14th Annual Hong Kong Gala on November 19, 2026, at Cloud 39 at The Henderson. The event will bring together leaders from across the region to celebrate the organization's 25th anniversary.A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the 2026 APAC Industry Leadership Award to Luanne Lim, MH, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank. The award recognizes her distinguished career, leadership across Asia and contributions to Hong Kong's financial services industry and wider community.Lim has more than 29 years of experience in banking and has held senior leadership roles across key markets in Asia. Prior to joining Hang Seng Bank, she served as Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Hong Kong from 2022, following her tenure as Chief Operating Officer from 2017 to 2021.Beyond financial services, Lim is committed to education and community engagement. She serves as Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hang Seng School of Commerce, and a Board Member and Executive Committee Member of The Community Chest of Hong Kong.“Luanne's leadership and influence across the financial services industry make her an outstanding recipient of the 2026 APAC Industry Leadership Award,” said Rehana Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of 100 Women in Finance.“As we celebrate 25 years of 100 Women in Finance, it is especially meaningful to recognize a leader whose career reflects the excellence, impact and commitment to the community that have defined our organization throughout its history.”“It is an honour to receive the 2026 APAC Industry Leadership Award from 100 Women in Finance,” said Lim.“For 25 years, 100 Women in Finance has brought together professionals across the industry to create opportunities for connection and leadership. It is a pleasure to celebrate this important milestone with the organization.”The Gala will bring together leaders from across the finance community to celebrate 100 Women in Finance's 25 years of impact, honor outstanding industry leadership and look ahead to the organization's future.About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization's membership spans 30+ locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives.﻿Visit 100women to learn more.

Michele Pace

100 Women in Finance

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100 Women in Finance Names Luanne Lim, MH, Recipient of the 2026 APAC Industry Leadership Award News Provided By 100 Women in Finance September 24, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations



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