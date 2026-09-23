RKN Containers Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

RKN Containers Market Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's RKN Containers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for RKN containers, specialized temperature-controlled air cargo containers mainly used for pharmaceuticals and biologics, is experiencing significant growth driven by various industry trends and expanding demand. As global pharmaceutical logistics evolve, this sector is expected to see continued rapid expansion, supported by advances in cold-chain infrastructure and increasing biologics production.

RKN Containers Market Size and Future Growth Potential

The RKN containers market has shown strong momentum in recent years and is on track to grow from $1.55 billion in 2025 to $1.72 billion in 2026, reflecting an 11.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This past increase has been largely driven by rising global pharmaceutical exports, heightened demand for transporting temperature-sensitive products, and the expansion of biologics and vaccine distribution networks. Additionally, greater adoption of cold chain logistics infrastructure and stricter regulatory requirements aimed at ensuring safe pharmaceutical transport have played key roles in this market's development.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Growth factors include a rising need for personalized medicine logistics, substantial investments aimed at modernizing pharmaceutical supply chains, expansion of biologics manufacturing facilities worldwide, and growing demand for secure air cargo solutions. Other anticipated trends are the adoption of validated cold chain transportation technologies, extended-duration temperature preservation methods, increased efforts to maintain pharmaceutical product integrity, and the expansion of multi-temperature transport capabilities along with specialized air cargo handling requirements.

Download a free sample of the rkn containers market report:



Understanding the Role of RKN Containers in Air Cargo

RKN containers are specifically designed to maintain controlled temperatures for sensitive cargo during air transport. They are essential for safely shipping pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, and perishable items by preserving product quality, ensuring safety, and meeting regulatory standards throughout the transportation process.

Main Factors Fueling RKN Containers Market Expansion: Rapid Rise in Biologics Production

One of the strongest growth drivers for the RKN containers market is the rapid increase in biologics production. Biologics are therapeutic products developed from living cells or biological systems through biotechnological processes. The rise in chronic and complex diseases has accelerated demand for advanced biologic therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cell and gene therapies. Since biologics are highly temperature-sensitive, they require validated temperature-controlled air cargo solutions like RKN containers to maintain stability and efficacy during long-distance transport. For example, in September 2024, the US FDA authorized 17 biologic therapies in 2023, which accounted for approximately 31% of all 55 drug approvals that year, highlighting the surge in biologics development driving demand for RKN containers.

View the full rkn containers market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=Sep_PR

Growing Investments in Cold-Chain Infrastructure Supporting Market Growth

Another major factor advancing the RKN containers market is the increasing investment in cold-chain logistics infrastructure. This infrastructure encompasses temperature-controlled storage facilities, refrigerated transportation systems, monitoring technologies, and distribution centers designed to safeguard perishable and temperature-sensitive products throughout the supply chain. The rise in demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics is pushing investments upward, ensuring product efficacy, regulatory compliance, and patient safety. Enhancements in cold-chain networks and airport handling capacities facilitate wider adoption of specialized insulated air cargo containers such as RKN containers. For instance, in April 2024, the Global Cold Chain Alliance reported an expansion of temperature-controlled warehouse capacity by over 600 million cubic feet compared to 2023, underscoring the growth of cold storage infrastructure that supports the RKN container market.

Leading Region in the RKN Containers Market and Emerging Opportunities

As of 2025, North America holds the largest share in the RKN containers market, benefiting from advanced pharmaceutical sectors and robust cold-chain infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing, expanding biologics production, and rising investments in cold-chain logistics. The market report covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 7882 955267

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RKN Containers Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.