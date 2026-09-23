Trailer Out Now! Turn Your Daily Work Into Progress With Meru In 'Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days,' Launching In 2026

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JAPAN, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DESK GARDEN PROJECT announced the official launch of the Steam store page and a playable demo for“Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days,” an upcoming PC companion adventure featuring Meru Momozono from“Muv-Luv Girls Garden,” on September 1. The game is scheduled for launch in 2026 and will feature Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese language support.

The game is designed to help players stay focused during daily tasks-such as work, studying, or creative projects-alongside a fully voiced 3D anime companion. Players can already get a taste of the gameplay experience through the newly released Steam demo.

Steam Store Page / Demo:



Get an Early Taste of Working Alongside Meru in the Demo

The playable demo lets players jump into the core experience of the game, allowing you to work and study alongside Meru Momozono from“Muv-Luv Girls Garden” for up to 5 hours of gameplay starting from initial launch.

Save data from the demo can be seamlessly transferred to the full game, ensuring you can pick up right where you left off with the game upon release.

Turn Your Work Time into Stories and Conversations with Meru

“Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days” is a productivity companion adventure that lets players tackle everyday tasks-such as work, studying, and creative activities-alongside an anime-style 3D character.

Your companion is Meru Momozono, a beloved character from“Muv-Luv Girls Garden.” As time accumulates on the Pomodoro timer, your Work Level increases, gradually unlocking new stories with Meru, special ASMR content, and more.

Making real-world progress on your daily tasks is the key to advancing your journey with her.

Whether You're Focusing or Taking a Break, Meru Is Always by Your Side

Organize your work time and daily tasks using the built-in Pomodoro timer, to-do list, and schedule management features. You can also mix and match background music, ambient sounds, and visual backgrounds to create your ideal workspace.

Meru is fully voiced in Japanese. As you raise your Work Level and progress through the story, you'll gradually unlock new backgrounds, ambient audio, and additional customization options.

In windowed mode, the screen can be freely resized and set to "always on top," allowing you to spend quality time with Meru while tackling your real-world work or studies.

Key Features to Support Work and Study

Pomodoro Timer

The Pomodoro timer separates work sessions and breaks to help players establish a sustainable rhythm for work or study. Players earn EXP based on timer usage, boosting their Work Level.

To-Do List and Schedule Management

Easily organize daily tasks and schedules to plan and manage work, study, and creative activities efficiently.

Music, Ambient Sounds, and Background Customization

Players can combine background music, ambient sounds, and visual backgrounds to customize their workspace.

External audio files can also be imported for playback.

Full Japanese Voice Acting and 3D Character Interactions

Players can enjoy conversations with Meru, as well as the movements and reactions of her 3D character model.

Story and ASMR Content

In addition to the prologue, the game is planned to feature 15 main story episodes and 4 special ASMR tracks.

These will be unlocked progressively as players stay productive and raise their Work Level.

Featuring Meru Momozono from“Muv-Luv Girls Garden”

Meru Momozono, your companion in this title, is a character from“Muv-Luv Girls Garden.” The game features full Japanese audio, with text support in Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese.

Whether you are a longtime fan of the series or simply looking to enjoy a productivity app with interactive anime-style characters, the game offers a unique experience to brighten your daily workflow.

At Tokyo Game Show 2026, related titles such as“Muv-Luv Girls Garden” and“Muv-Luv: Tactics Kalidasa at Nightmare” are scheduled to be showcased.

As a brand-new entry in the universe,“Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days” is a PC spin-off that lets players spend meaningful time with Meru while tackling everyday tasks.

Product Details

Title: Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days

Genre: Productivity Support × Character Interaction × Adventure

Scheduled Release: Q4 2026

Platform: Steam

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese

Voice: Japanese

Featuring: Meru Momozono

Demo: Available now on Steam (five hours from game launch / save data can be carried over to the full version)

Steam Store Page / Demo:

Copyright: (C)Muv-Luv: The Answer

PR TEAM

DESK GARDEN PROJECT

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