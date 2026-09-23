Delhi's DURGA E-Auto Scheme To Empower Women, Transgender Persons

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved the 'DURGA' e-auto scheme to create self-employment opportunities for women and transgender persons and promote safer, cleaner transport. According to an official statement on Wednesday, under the first phase, 1,300 pink electric autos will be allocated, including 1,170 for women and 130 for transgender beneficiaries. Applications will be invited through a dedicated online portal. Eligible women and transgender persons aged 20-40 years will be able to own and drive the e-autos. Women applicants must be Delhi residents, have a valid voter ID, LMV licence and PSV badge, while family income for 2025-26 should not exceed Rs 5 lakh. The e-autos will have a three-year lock-in period and carry special 'DURGA' branding. The scheme will also support last-mile connectivity and create jobs in allied sectors such as servicing, charging and battery recycling.

Delhi PM Surya Ghar Portal Launched

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Delhi PM Surya Ghar' registration portal under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at making rooftop solar installations easier for residents, as per the release. The portal, gov, will allow consumers to register for rooftop solar systems and access information on subsidies, authorised vendors and complaints. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Under the scheme, the Centre will provide a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for solar systems of up to 3 kW, while the Delhi Government will provide a matching subsidy of Rs 78,000, taking the total subsidy to ₹1.56 lakh. Domestic consumers using up to 400 units of electricity a month will be eligible for rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW without upfront payment, according to the government. The scheme also covers group housing societies and households with smaller rooftops. The subsidy for solar installations in common areas of group housing societies has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹11,000 per kW. (ANI)

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