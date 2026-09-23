Speleologists Discover New Cave On Mount Smotrych In Carpathians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yurii Kasian, a speleologist and vice president of the Ukrainian Speleological Association, told a Ukrinform correspondent about this.

"On Mount Smotrych, we discovered a new vertical cave. We named it 'Dzembronia' because there is a village with that name nearby. We believe this cave could be the deepest in the Carpathians. After all, it reaches a depth of 30 meters, and possibly even more. That's quite deep for a sandstone cave in the Carpathians. We'll continue to explore it,” said Kasian.

Also in the Ternopil region, speleologists have discovered a new section of the“Na Khomakh” gypsum cave, approximately 50 meters long.

The“Na Khomakh” cave, located near the village of Kryvche in the Chortkiv district, has been known to speleologists since 1960 and to local residents since ancient times. This cave was considered small-it is 140 meters long. We decided to explore it in more detail, as we suspect it may be a fragment of a much larger cave. About two kilometers away is the Kryshtaleva Cave, which stretches over 20 kilometers. And since“Na Khomakh” is located in the same mountain range, its passages could extend for tens of kilometers,” Kasian noted.

According to the speleologist, three scientific expeditions took place in the“Na Khomakh” cave this year.

“During the third trip, we managed to pass through a narrow gorge, widen it by clearing away rocks, and discover a new 50-meter-long section of the cave. Then we reached another narrow passage. We'll continue our work after winter. After all, bats hibernate in this cave, so we can only work during the warmer months,” Kasian added.

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According to him, images of tridents were spotted in several places within the already known part of the cave.

“We know that insurgents hid in many caves during the 1940s. It's likely that the 'Na Khomakh' cave also served as a refuge for them,” Kasian added.

As reported by Ukrinform, archaeologists have discovered a unique rock-and-cave complex in the Vinnytsia region.

Photos courtesy of Yurii Kasian