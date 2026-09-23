Ngaire Kerse

Joyce Cook Chair in Ageing Well; Director, Centre for Co-Created Ageing Research, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

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Ngaire is a well-established researcher with a large number of publications and research grants. She is recognised as an international expert in falls prevention, bi-cultural ageing, primary health care, and currently leads several research teams, each engaged in a number of research projects:

-Te Puawaitanga o Ngā Tapuwae Kia Ora Tonu, Life and Living in advanced Age: a Cohort Study in New Zealand (LiLACS NZ) has produced over 80 outputs with a focus on equity, health service use, health and well being in advanced age, and led to several intersecting projects led by colleagues including; Kaumatuatanga (Prof Merryn Gott), Managing Health (A/P Janine Wiles), Whaioranga te Pā Harakeke – Iwi-driven injury prevention and recovery for Māori (Dr Joanna Hikaka), The SUPER trial (Dr Ruth Teh).

- Falls and older people: studies of falls in older people after stroke, in residential care and in a large sample of primary care patients have led to collaborative teams aiming to prevent falls through intervention development and testing. Staying Upright in Residential Care will report in 2022 (Dr Lynne Taylor)

- The impact of physical activity on development of disability. Various physical activity trials have led to an understanding of the potential to prevent development of disability.

- Dementia mate wareware. Ngaire leads a multidsciplinary group funded by a Health Research Council Programme to establish the prevalence of dementia for pakeha, indian and chinese living in Auckland and Christchurch. Aotearoa estimates are based on overseas data and this is the first study of its kind in NZ and internationally. Working alongside Makarena Dudley who leads the Dementia mate wareware prevalence for Maori and Fuafiva Fa'alau who leads studies developing cognition tools and greater understanding of brain health for Pacific people. This is a major Health Research Council programme aiming to improve wellbeing for people living with dementia and their families and whanau.

Honours

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit