Amaero Inc. Postpones U.S. Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCDONALD, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”), a leading U.S.-based producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy spherical metal powders for additive manufacturing and advanced manufacturing, and a pioneer in Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing manufacturing of large near-net-shape components, today announced the postponement of its initial public offering due to adverse market conditions.

A Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-298612) relating to the proposed offering of securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) but has not yet been declared effective. Such securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy such securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement is declared effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

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Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

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Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

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About Amaero

Amaero Inc. is a leading U.S.-based producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy spherical metal powders for additive manufacturing (“AM”) and advanced manufacturing, and a pioneer in Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing manufacturing of large near-net-shape components. With manufacturing and corporate headquarters in Tennessee, we occupy a strategically critical position at the intersection of U.S. national security priorities, AM technology, and the domestic reshoring of imperative U.S. supply chains.