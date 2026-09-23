Organic Almonds Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 9.7% CAGR Through 2030

Organic Almonds Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Organic Almonds Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The organic almonds industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by evolving consumer preferences and increasing health awareness. As more people seek natural and nutrient-rich food options, this market is positioned for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of organic almonds.

Projected Expansion and Market Size of the Organic Almonds Market

The organic almonds market is set to continue its rapid growth trajectory, rising from $1.67 billion in 2025 to $1.84 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This past growth is largely fueled by increased consumer awareness regarding organic and clean-label foods, a surge in demand for plant-based protein sources, broader retail availability of packaged nuts, growth in organic certification programs, heightened health consciousness, and shifting diets favoring natural foods.

Download a free sample of the organic almonds market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7%. This anticipated growth will be supported by stronger demand for functional, nutrient-dense snacks; the rising influence of e-commerce grocery platforms; wider adoption of sustainable farming methods; and a growing preference for chemical-free and non-GMO products. Technological innovations such as blockchain for supply chain transparency, AI-driven precision agriculture, eco-friendly packaging solutions, and optimized cold chain logistics will also play crucial roles in advancing the market.

Understanding Organic Almonds and Their Usage

Organic almonds are cultivated and processed following strict organic farming standards, which exclude synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). These almonds serve both as a direct snack option and as ingredients in various food products, aligning with the growing consumer demand for clean-label and environmentally sustainable foods.

View the full organic almonds market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=Sep_PR

The Rise of Plant-Based Diets as a Growth Catalyst for Organic Almonds

One of the primary forces driving the organic almonds market is the increasing popularity of plant-based diets. These diets emphasize foods derived largely from plants, including fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, and alternatives to animal products. The shift toward plant-based eating is motivated by rising health awareness and concerns about chronic illnesses linked to animal-based diets. Organic almonds fit perfectly into this trend, providing nutrient-rich, naturally grown ingredients for snacks, dairy substitutes, baked goods, and health-focused foods.

Supporting this trend, in June 2025, the Good Food Institute Europe reported that sales across six plant-based product categories reached $1.8 billion (€1.68 billion) in 2024, marking a 1.5% increase from 2023 and a 6.8% rise compared to 2022. This data underscores how the growing adoption of plant-based lifestyles is positively impacting the organic almonds market.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Patterns for Organic Almonds

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the organic almonds market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers a wide range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional performance.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Organic Almonds Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 9.7% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.