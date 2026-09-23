US-China Relationship Will Define 21St Century: Rubio Defends Trump's Meeting With Xi

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 24 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump's decision to host Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the two countries must talk at the highest level despite big differences over trade, supply chains and security.

“The relationship between the United States and China will define the 21st century,” Rubio told reporters during the United Nations General Assembly. He said it would be irresponsible for leaders of the world's two largest economies to avoid direct talks.

Rubio was asked about criticism of the welcome planned for Xi in Washington. He said engagement did not mean the countries agreed.“That doesn't mean we don't have strong disagreements; of course we do,” he said.

He pointed to contacts between Washington and Moscow during the Cold War as an example of why rivals need to keep speaking. Trump's approach, Rubio said, reflected the scale of China's economy and military, as well as the points of friction between the two governments.

Those differences include trade, supply chains and critical minerals, he said. Asked whether Trump would seek Xi's help in bringing the Iran and Ukraine wars towards negotiations, Rubio declined to set out a list of subjects for the meeting.

“We'll talk about everything that's relevant. We'll talk about everything that's important,” he said. He said the leaders would have a frank conversation, but argued that spelling out its agenda in advance could make diplomacy harder.

Rubio also declined to say whether Trump would specifically raise questions about China's commercial and military industrial ties with Iran and Russia. If the talks produced joint announcements, he said, the two sides would make them public.

Trade discussions were already under way. Rubio said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had met Chinese officials on Sunday to discuss trade issues. He described such exchanges as direct, while saying their value depended in part on giving officials room to speak privately.

On supply chains, Rubio was more specific. He said the issue would be raised with China. It has been central to US trade discussions with Beijing over the past year, he said, and Washington would keep working with other countries to diversify supplies.

That effort extends beyond critical minerals to pharmaceuticals and other goods, Rubio said. He cited US cooperation with Japan and South Korea, whose advanced technology industries share concerns about secure supply chains. The three countries had held several meetings in recent months, he said.

Rubio said Trump's visit to China earlier this year was part of an arrangement under which Xi would visit the United States. The leaders could also have opportunities to meet later this year at APEC in China and the G20 in Florida, he said. He did not announce any agreement expected from the Washington visit.

Asked separately about Americans detained abroad, Rubio said the administration raises such cases in its engagements with other governments. He did not identify a case or say what Trump would ask Xi to do.

The United States and China are major trading partners whose decisions on tariffs, technology and access to materials affect businesses far beyond their borders. Both countries also hold permanent seats on the UN Security Council.