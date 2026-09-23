Netanyahu Doesn't Represent All Jews, Says Protester At UNGA Clash

A confrontation broke out between protesters and counter-protesters near the United Nations General Assembly venue in New York on Wednesday (local time) ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scheduled address at the Assembly. During the protest, a New Yorker Dovid Feldman criticised Netanyahu's upcoming UNGA address, saying the Israeli Prime Minister did not represent Jews worldwide. He said the protest was aimed at expressing opposition to the use of religion to justify actions in the ongoing conflict.

'A desecration of the Jewish religion'

Speaking to ANI, Feldman said,“And Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to speak here, supposedly representing all Jews, supposedly representing myself. And that Netanyahu, who refuses to follow the Jewish religion, dares to misuse that very same religion he refuses to follow in order to justify all the crimes he commits. This is an embarrassment to our people, this is a desecration of the Jewish religion. We are here to set the record straight. Benjamin Netanyahu, when he stands in Israel or when he stands up in the United Nations, in no way does he represent world Jewry, and certainly does not reflect the voice of the holy Torah, the Jewish religion.”

Feldman further said Netanyahu's remarks at the UN would not represent world Jewry or the Jewish religion.“This is an embarrassment to our people, a desecration of our religion. When we are standing here, and across the street there is this supposed antisemitic rally claiming to fight antisemitism, listen to what is going on, they are supporting crimes in Palestine and by doing so, causing hatred towards Jews because they claim to represent all Jews,” he further said.

Confrontation Erupts

The confrontation between the pro-Israel and other jewish demonstrators took place outside a pro-Israel and anti-antisemitism demonstration, with one counter-protester heard shouting“Long live Hamas!”

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is underway in New York, with the high-level general debate scheduled from September 22-26 and on September 28. The session's theme is“Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

High-level meetings are also being held on climate action, development, sea-level rise and pandemic preparedness. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)