Robbins LLP Reminds Taboola Ltd. Investors Of The October 20, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The TBLA Securities Class Action

The complaint alleges that Taboola misled investors regarding the value of the Company's publisher relationships.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information before the October 20, 2026 deadline.

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Why Was Taboola Sued?

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) the Company was seeing an increase in low-quality publishers;

(2) the Company would need to take an aggressive approach to exiting these low-quality publisher relationships, impacting earnings;

(3) as a result, the value of the Company's publisher relationships was overstated; and

(4) due to the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did Taboola's Stock Drop?

The complaint alleges that on August 5, 2026, before the market opened, Taboola reported second quarter 2026 earnings, including revenue of $476.8 million, falling short of previously issued second quarter guidance of $492-$505 million. The Company also cut its previously issued full year 2026 guidance, reducing expected revenue by $91 million at the midpoint to $1,930-$1,956 million and further cut expected gross profit $10 million at the midpoint to $605-$615 million.

On the same date, also before the market opened, Taboola held an earnings call, during which the Company's CFO Stephen Walker said that1“[r]evenue was below our guidance this quarter” in part because the Company took“a more aggressive approach in the second quarter by exiting publisher relationships that did not meet our standards for advertiser success.” The Company's CEO Adam Singolda further said that the quarter experienced headwinds due to the“decision to remove low-quality publishers that were not delivering value for advertisers.”

On this news, Taboola's share price fell $1.45 or 27.41%, to close at $3.84 on August 5, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Who Can Participate in the Taboola Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Taboola.com Ltd. common stock between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the October 20, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Taboola.com Ltd. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $2 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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