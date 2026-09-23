Europe Intelligence Brief - Wednesday, September 23, 2026 The Rio Times

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The full dossier is published on the web. Read the web dossier → · All Europe dossiers → The European Union - Relieved, and holding the receipt, as the Council publishes the bargain its ambassadors struck. Germany - Quarrelling in private and delivering in public, as its fuel-tax cut clears committee. France - Paying out while the duty stands, as Paris promises cash no driver has yet received. Russia - Commanding at home and deserted abroad, as its own emigrants vote against the ruling party.

Europe's mood on Wednesday was relief with a receipt attached. The European Union bought years of certainty on its sanctions against backers of Russia's war by handing back two names, and then published in its own words what it had done.

Germany quarrelled in private and delivered in public. Its governing partners have spent weeks trading warnings about reform, yet the fuel-tax cut drivers were promised cleared its committee stage.

France paid rather than cut. The package announced on Tuesday evening costs €450 million (about US$513.5 million) and widens a commuting allowance to 5.5 million workers, lautomobiliste, a French motoring site, reported.

Russia has a supermajority at home and a rout among its own abroad. Two exit polls put United Russia at 5.5 and 2.8 per cent among voters abroad, against the nearly 58 per cent the Central Election Commission reported at home, Euronews, the pan-European broadcaster, reported.

Ukraine answered the bargain in the only currency it has. A daylight drone attack killed two people and wounded 41 in Kyiv on Wednesday, hours before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the United Nations, the Associated Press reported.

What steadies the week is that the paperwork now exists, and can be read. What could reverse it is that none of Wednesday's relief reaches a driver before 1 October, and Germany's parliament has still not voted.

Read this evening in English and in the original German, with the translation from German the desk's own. Open items were last checked at 21.48 UTC. Every euro amount carries its US dollar value at the European Central Bank's reference rate of 23 September, US$1.1411, and sterling at the house cross of the same day, US$1.3276. The Czech koruna uses the desk's own cross of the ECB's 23 September rates, 21.368 koruna to the dollar.

Brussels Buys Three Years, And Prints The Receipt

The European Union has stopped arguing and started publishing. Its asset freezes and travel bans on people accused of undermining Ukraine needed every member government's agreement to survive Tuesday midnight in Brussels.

The Council of the European Union, the body where national governments decide, put out a release at 18.45 Brussels time on 22 September, 16.45 UTC. It is titled“Ukraine's territorial integrity: EU extends individual listings for three years”, and it prolongs the measures to 22 September 2029.

The Council's own count is more than 3,000 individuals and entities. In the review it removed three people who had died, and did not renew the listings of three persons and one entity.

The Council's language is unrepentant. The European Union“remains determined to further increase pressure on Russia”, the release says.

That settles a question this desk left open on Tuesday. It reported then that the Council's press page carried no release when the desk checked at 15.32 UTC; the release appeared at 16.45 UTC the same evening.

The two names are the price. Alisher Usmanov came off at France's request and Mikhail Fridman after Slovakia vetoed his continued listing, several diplomats told Euronews on Tuesday.

Counts of the list differ by who is counting. The Council says more than 3,000; Euronews counted more than 2,600 on Tuesday, and the Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian news site, put the renewal at about 3,000.

What steadies the bargain is its length. A six-month cycle handed any single capital a veto twice a year, and the three-year term removes that lever until 2029.

Berlin Quarrels In Private, And Delivers In Public

Germany's coalition is arguing about reform and passing relief anyway. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats lost ground in two state elections on 20 September, and his Social Democrat partners have been asking publicly for a gentler tone ever since.

On Wednesday the argument produced a result. The Bundestag's finance committee voted to cut the tax rates on petrol and diesel by 14.04 cents a litre (about US$0.16), the German parliament's own press service reported.

The politics of that vote are the story. The Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats carried it together with the Alternative for Germany, the hard-right party every other bloc refuses to govern with, while the Greens and the Left voted against.

The timetable has moved. The final debate and vote in the full Bundestag is set for Friday 25 September, the parliament's own notice says, not Thursday as one broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The Bundesrat, the chamber of the sixteen federal states, also sits on Friday 25 September, according to the Berlin state chancellery's preview of that session. Both chambers would therefore decide on one day.

Two figures describe one measure, not two. The 14.04 cents is the energy tax itself, and the“up to 17 cents” (about US$0.19) reported on Tuesday adds the value-added tax that falls with it.

The relief would run from 1 October to 31 December and cost about €2.5 billion (about US$2.85 billion), split between the federal government and the states, ZDFheute, the news service of the public broadcaster ZDF, reported. Eastern states welcome it and dislike paying for it.

“Die Ankündigung von Bund und Ländern, Autofahrerinnen und Autofahrer mit einem Tankrabatt zu entlasten, stößt in den ostdeutschen Bundesländern auf Zustimmung” (“The announcement by the federal government and the states to relieve drivers with a fuel rebate is meeting with approval in the eastern German states”), the Berliner Zeitung, a Berlin daily, reported. That headline and opening line are all the desk could read: the paper's account of the objections to the financing sits behind a paywall it could not pass.

What could reverse Berlin's relief is the calendar. Nothing reaches a pump before 1 October, and the cut is not law until both chambers have voted on Friday.

Key Facts

Relief came with a receipt: on 22 September the Council prolonged its individual Russia listings to 22 September 2029, covering more than 3,000 individuals and entities. -Berlin still offers relief it has not delivered: the Bundestag's finance committee approved 14.04 cents a litre (about US$0.16) on Wednesday, and the full chamber votes on Friday. -The coalition's flagship relief cleared committee on 23 September alongside the hard-right Alternative for Germany, with the Greens and the Left opposed, the German parliament reported. -Paris paid instead of cutting: the package announced on Tuesday evening costs €450 million (about US$513.5 million) and widens a commuting allowance to 5.5 million workers. -The pump stays sore: 14 per cent of stations lacked at least one fuel at 09.00 on 22 September, against 17 per cent on 20 September, lautomobiliste reported. -Moscow's own emigrants broke away: two exit polls put United Russia at 5.5 and 2.8 per cent abroad, against the election commission's nearly 58 per cent at home, Euronews reported. -Copenhagen kept the word sovereignty: the agreement signed on 22 September has no expiry date and adds American bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig. -The answer came in casualties: a daylight drone attack killed two people and wounded 41 in Kyiv hours before Zelenskyy spoke at the United Nations, the Associated Press reported.is updated daily by the Rio Times Intelligence Desk. It carries the editor's leader, the deep dive on what a three-year sanctions renewal costs, the country health check and the people who matter. Open the dossier · All Europe dossiers Paris Pays The Driver, And Keeps The Tax

France has bought off the anger it will not tax away. The government of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu refuses to cut fuel duty, and on Tuesday evening it announced cash instead.

The package costs €450 million (about US$513.5 million), according to prix-carburant, a French fuel-price site. Its centrepiece is an aid of €100 (about US$114) for heavy commuters, announced by the government spokeswoman, Maud Bregeon.

Eligibility is drawn tightly. It requires a commute of at least 15 kilometres, or 8,000 kilometres a year, and monthly income below €2,050 (about US$2,339) for a single person or €6,100 (about US$6,961) for a couple with two children.

The rest is aimed at trades that cannot stop driving. Employers may pay a fuel bonus of up to €1,000 a year (about US$1,141); the energy cheque of up to €277 (about US$316), which 4.5 million households receive, is brought forward to January 2027.

Fishing operators get €0.35 a litre (about US$0.40) and an interest-free loan of up to €50,000 (about US$57,055) from 1 October. Construction firms under 50 staff get €0.20 a litre (about US$0.23) on off-road diesel and farmers €0.15 (about US$0.17), all until 31 December.

The shortages are easing, and their cause is narrower than the price. Stations short of at least one fuel fell from 17 per cent on 20 September to 14 per cent at 09.00 on 22 September, lautomobiliste reported.

One network carried nearly all of it. Of the stations affected in that 20 September count, 91 per cent belonged to the TotalEnergies chain, the economy minister, Roland Lescure, said on 21 September, lautomobiliste reported, attributing the concentration to drivers drawn by the company's price caps.

Diesel averaged €2.41 a litre (about US$2.75) on 20 September, making a 50-litre fill about €120.50 (about US$137.50), the same site reported. Lescure said on 22 September that supply was assured for the two months ahead, while urging that the conflict in the Middle East be watched.

What steadies France is that the state is now paying named people named sums. What could reverse it is that the duty is untouched, and that not one of these payments has yet reached a driver.

Kyiv Answers The Bargain With Its Casualty List

Ukraine spent Wednesday morning showing Europe what the week costs it. Russia struck Kyiv in daylight, hours before Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Two people were killed and 41 wounded in Ukraine's capital as the attack stretched into Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported. Euronews had put the wounded at 23 earlier in the day, before the toll was revised upwards.

The damage ran well beyond Kyiv. In Zaporizhzhia two men aged 37 and 39 were wounded by a strike that started a large fire at a shopping mall, which spread across about 6,000 square metres before it was brought under control, the Associated Press reported; off Odesa a cargo ship's captain was killed, Euronews reported.

Russia described the same night differently. Its defence ministry said its forces had struck Ukraine's military-industrial and energy sector facilities, logistics centres and sea vessels overnight, and said its air defences had intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones.

The head of Ukrainian Railways, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, said Kyiv's rail network was“under fire”, Euronews reported. At least 226 civilian and commercial vessels have been hit on the Black Sea since the start of the conflict, Turkey's IMEAK chamber of shipping said, about 70 per cent of them in the first eight months of 2026.

Zelenskyy's speech was a warning, not a plea. He told the General Assembly what the cold months will cost.“Ukrainians understand that this winter could be very harsh for us, but in response we will have no choice but to make it painful for Russia too,” he said, Euronews reported.

He described his enemy as insatiable. He said Russia's president will not stop of his own accord.“Putin is always looking for someone who can help him kill more, kill more people for every kilometre of land, take more territory and take another country instead of simply stopping and running his own country,” he said.

Kyiv's anger at Brussels is separate and sharper. Its foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, called the delisting of the two businessmen“shameful and unjustifiable” and urged member states to impose national sanctions instead, EUalive, a Brussels news site, reported.

“Moscow is celebrating because it got what it wanted: a sense of impunity, the humiliation of the EU, and division among Europeans,” he wrote on X on 22 September, EUalive reported. Latvia is reported to be preparing national sanctions of its own on both men, though the desk could not open an article confirming it: Ukrainska Pravda's English site returned an error at 21.22 UTC and a Baltic news site blocks automated reading.

Moscow Commands At Home And Loses Its Own Abroad

Russia won its election and lost its emigrants. Inside Russia the Central Election Commission reported United Russia winning nearly 58 per cent, the Communist Party 14 per cent, the Liberal Democrats almost 9 per cent and the liberal New People party below 8 per cent, Euronews reported.

Among Russians voting at embassies the order inverted. Vote Abroad, a civic initiative launched in 2021 that runs exit polls at Russian elections, surveyed 15,700 voters at 27 stations in 22 countries and put New People first on 43 per cent, the Communists on 18.3 per cent and United Russia on 5.5 per cent.

A second project found the same shape and a lower number. A poll by Vesna, an opposition movement, and the Progress project, at 18 stations in 17 countries, gave New People 47.3 per cent, the Communists 19.2 per cent and United Russia 2.8 per cent.

These are two separate samples, not a contradiction. Both are exit polls run by opposition-linked projects, and both are far below the official result at home.

The scale abroad is small and contested. Russia's foreign ministry said 212,000 people voted abroad, up from 191,000 in 2021, and described turnout as“extremely high”; Vote Abroad put the figure at roughly three times lower.

The pool it was drawn from is far larger. Some 1.8 million Russians abroad were entitled to vote at 326 stations in 152 countries, Euronews reported.

One number explains the rest. It measures belief rather than voting.“83.5% of those who answered our question on trust do not fully or mostly trust the official results,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Progress project, Euronews reported.

The ballot was shaped before a vote was cast. The anti-war Yabloko party was kept off it, pushing opponents of the war towards New People, Euronews reported.

What steadies the Kremlin is that none of this changes the count. Final official results are due no later than 5 October, the election commission said, The Moscow Times, an independent Russian outlet, reported.

Bratislava And Prague Squeeze The Retailer Instead

Central Europe has gone after the retailer, and in one case the tax as well. Slovakia's prime minister, Robert Fico, spent Tuesday demanding an emergency European Union summit on fuel prices, then acted alone on Wednesday.

From 1 October Slovakia caps the retail margin on petrol and diesel at 10 euro cents a litre (about US$0.11) and halves second-class train fares, Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency, reported. Fico told Slovaks what a cap cannot do.

“If the price of a barrel rises, fuel prices will also rise,” he said, Xinhua reported. Six months ago his government was refusing to intervene at all, relying on what it called self-regulation by the Bratislava refinery, The Slovak Spectator, an English-language Slovak outlet, reported in March.

Czechia is doing both at once. It caps station margins at 2.5 koruna a litre (about US$0.12) from the same day and cuts the diesel excise from 9.95 koruna (about US$0.47) to about 8 koruna (about US$0.37) for October, Euronews reported.

“At the same time, we are cutting the excise duty on diesel to the minimum permitted under European Union rules,” the Czech finance minister, Alena Schillerová, said, Euronews reported. A new levy then takes 50 per cent of the increase in refining gross margin against a 2025 baseline, from companies with annual revenue of at least 2 billion koruna (about US$93.6 million) whose income from oil refining is at least 50 million koruna (about US$2.34 million), aroundprague, a Prague English-language news site, reported.

Prague expects 5.5 billion koruna (about US$257 million) from it this year. The people who must apply the cap call it useless.

“A completely meaningless tool,” said Ivan Indráček, head of the Union of Independent Petrol Retailers, aroundprague reported. He put the saving at about 150 koruna a month (about US$7.02) per driver against a cost to the state of roughly 1 billion koruna a month (about US$46.8 million).

Czech pumps show what he is arguing about. Diesel cost around 50 koruna a litre (about US$2.34) on average and petrol roughly 4 koruna less, aroundprague reported.

Copenhagen Keeps A Word, And London Names An Enemy

Denmark and Greenland got their sovereignty on paper and gave away the ground. The security agreement this desk could report on Tuesday only as scheduled was signed on 22 September at the United Nations in New York.

Three leaders signed it. They were President Donald Trump, Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, and Greenland's premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

It has no expiry date, CBS News reported. It expands the existing Pituffik Space Base and adds two new bases, at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig on the east coast, about 950 miles apart.

Independence would not undo it. The agreement stays binding even if Greenland leaves the Kingdom of Denmark, CBS News reported.

Each side took something from the text. CBS News described the pact as reaffirming the sovereignty of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, while giving the United States broad access to the island's airspace and territory; those are the broadcaster's words, not the document's.

“This agreement should put to rest any doubt today and in the future about where Greenland's loyalty lies,” Nielsen said. Frederiksen said the accord respects the“territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as Greenland's right to self-determination”.

Trump read it as a military win. He described the access, not the wording.“We will have the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent and also Europe and other places,” he said, CBS News reported.

Britain's new prime minister used his first United Nations speech to name Russia. Andy Burnham, who replaced Keir Starmer in July, said:“Russian agencies have used every means at their disposal to spread lies and disinformation and prey on people's fear,” LBC, a British news radio station, reported.

He listed the methods, then the targets. Russia had used bots, fake websites, falsified articles and forged branding of British organisations including universities and the BBC, he said, LBC reported.

Then he named an election. He also tied Moscow to the rise of Britain's own hard right.“And we have evidence that they tried to interfere with the 2019 General Election,” he said, and“They've amplified far-right narratives.”

“The Kremlin spends around £1.3 billion each year on manipulating information,” Burnham said, LBC reported. That is about US$1.73 billion, and Britain will answer it with a National Centre for Information Defence to tackle false material and deepfakes online.

Two files elsewhere did not move on Wednesday. Sweden remains without a government, its centre-left bloc holding 176 seats to 173 with a fraud inquiry open in Dalarna county.

Romania was quiet too. The desk found no new development in the fraud case that DIICOT, Romania's agency for organised crime and terrorism, is running against Călin Georgescu, when it last checked both files at 21.48 UTC.

What is not known is the rest of the timetable. No hearing date for the Romanian prosecutors' challenge to his release was found, and no date has been set for a Swedish government.

What This Means From Latin America

Read from São Paulo or Bogotá, Wednesday's Europe is a continent paying cash to hold a line it will not draw with tax. France, Slovakia and Czechia faced one diesel bill and chose three different instruments.

The barrel that drove them all rose hard. Brent settled at US$103.08 a barrel on Wednesday, up US$3.83 or 3.86 per cent, Reuters reported, without naming the contract month.

A second account of the day differs. Dow Jones had November Brent up US$3.37, or 3.4 per cent, at US$102.62, a reading taken at about 18.37 UTC rather than a settlement, in the house markets check.

That barrel is income for the region's crude exporters and a bill for its importers. December Brent settled far lower, at US$98.12, which tells importers that traders expect today's tightness to pass.

Europe's choices are a catalogue for any finance ministry watching. A margin cap, a windfall levy on refiners, a targeted commuting grant and an excise cut each buy a different kind of quiet.

Brazil governs through high prices with its Selic rate (its benchmark interest rate) at 13.75 per cent, in the house markets check. Europe is discovering what that costs politically, one chamber and one cap at a time.

Germany's Bundestag votes on the fuel-tax cut - Friday 25 September, the final debate and vote in the full chamber, the parliament's own notice says. The finance committee approved 14.04 cents a litre (about US$0.16) on Wednesday. Germany's Bundesrat sits the same day - Friday 25 September, the same day, according to the Berlin state chancellery's preview of the session. Sweden's new parliament, the Riksdag, convenes - Monday 28 September, when it elects its speaker, the Riksdag's website says. Georgescu's constitutional-order trial resumes - Monday 28 September, the Kyiv Post reported; the prosecutors' challenge to his release on 22 September has no hearing date the desk could find at 21.48 UTC. Fuel relief begins in three countries - Thursday 1 October, when the German cut starts if parliament passes it, and the Czech and Slovak margin caps and Slovakia's half-price second-class rail fares apply. Russia's final Duma results - No later than Monday 5 October, the election commission said, The Moscow Times reported. France's sector aid expires - Thursday 31 December, when the payments to farmers, builders and fishing operators end, along with Germany's fuel-tax cut. A re-run in Dalarna, if a court orders one - By Sunday 13 December, three months after the 13 September election, Reuters reported.

What We Are Watching

The Bigger Picture

Europe on Wednesday was a continent putting its bargains in writing. Brussels published its sanctions decision, Berlin recorded a committee vote, Bratislava and Prague set their caps in law.

The anger the paperwork answers is still at the pump, and it is specific. France pays commuters, Slovakia caps the retailer and Czechia taxes the refiner, each reading the same diesel bill differently.

What steadies the picture is that every one of Wednesday's decisions is now traceable to a named document or a named vote. That is a change from Tuesday, when the biggest of them existed only in diplomats' accounts.

Each of those can still turn within the week. Germany has not voted, France has not touched the tax, and Kyiv paid for Tuesday's bargain on Wednesday morning in dead and wounded.

Sources: the sanctions renewal from the Council of the European Union's own press-release page, which lists“Ukraine's territorial integrity: EU extends individual listings for three years” at 18.45 on 22 September, with the full text read on a mirror; the direct link to that release returned an error to this desk at 21.23 UTC. Euronews on the renewal; Kyiv's reaction from EUalive. Germany from the Bundestag's own press service on the finance committee vote, ZDFheute, the Berlin state chancellery on the Bundesrat session, and the Berliner Zeitung, whose account of the objections is behind a paywall. France from prix-carburant and lautomobiliste. Russia from Euronews on how Russians abroad voted and The Moscow Times. Ukraine from Euronews on Wednesday's strikes and on the UN speech. Slovakia from Xinhua and The Slovak Spectator of 11 March 2026; Czechia from aroundprague and Euronews. Kyiv's casualty toll from the Associated Press, carried by the Killeen Daily Herald, after Euronews had put the wounded at 23 earlier in the day. Greenland from CBS News; Britain from LBC. Sweden from Reuters via ThePrint and the Riksdag; Romania from the Kyiv Post. Oil and the Selic rate from the house markets check. Open items last checked at 21.48 UTC. Currency conversions use the European Central Bank's reference rate of 23 September 2026, US$1.1411 to the euro, and the house cross of the same day for sterling, US$1.3276. The koruna is not in the house conversion table, so the Czech figures use the desk's own cross of the ECB's 23 September rates, 24.383 koruna to the euro divided by US$1.1411, or 21.368 koruna to the dollar · 20–23 September 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions Did the European Union formally adopt the three-year sanctions renewal?

Yes. The Council of the European Union published its decision at 18.45 on 22 September, prolonging its individual listings over Ukraine's territorial integrity to 22 September 2029 and covering more than 3,000 individuals and entities by its own count. It removed three people who had died and did not renew three persons and one entity.

Has Germany cut its fuel tax yet?

Not yet. The Bundestag's finance committee approved a cut of 14.04 cents a litre (about US$0.16) on Wednesday 23 September, and the full chamber votes on Friday 25 September, with the Bundesrat sitting the same day. The“up to 17 cents” (about US$0.19) reported earlier is the same measure with the value-added tax that falls with it.

What did France actually announce, and does it cut the fuel tax?

It does not. The package announced on Tuesday evening costs €450 million (about US$513.5 million), prix-carburant reported. It pays €100 (about US$114) to heavy commuters and an employer bonus of up to €1,000 a year (about US$1,141). Farming, building and fishing get per-litre help until 31 December.

Was the Greenland security agreement signed, and what does it say?

It was signed on 22 September at the United Nations in New York and has no expiry date, CBS News reported. It expands the Pituffik Space Base and adds bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, and it“reaffirms the sovereignty of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark” while granting the United States“broad access to the island's airspace and territory”.

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