Asia Intelligence Brief - Wednesday, September 23, 2026 The Rio Times

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The full dossier is published on the web. Read the web dossier → · Open the dossier page → Japan - Reassured on the surface, still unsure it was heard, as its prime minister leaves New York with alliance words and no document. China - Arriving as an equal and saying so at home, as Mr Xi is met beside his aircraft and Beijing tells its own public to expect history, not a deal. South Korea - Pleading a part rather than claiming one, as President Lee asks the United Nations to restart America's talks with North Korea. Pakistan - Fighting on two fronts and promising not to stop halfway, as it seals its capital and says it shot down Afghan drones.

Asia is relieved to have been received and unsure it was heard. Japan's prime minister came away from Donald Trump with warm words and no document, and China's president was met beside his aircraft in Washington.

Tokyo sounds reassured on the surface. Sanae Takaichi and Mr Trump confirmed close cooperation on security and on the economy, News On Japan, an English-language Japanese news site, reported, and she said the meeting sent an important message.

Beijing arrives as an equal and says so on the page it writes for foreigners. The Chinese government's official English-language portal framed the visit as a question of whether two great powers must quarrel, and offered figures instead of demands: more than 84,000 American firms established in China.

Seoul is asking for a part rather than a seat. President Lee Jae-myung told the General Assembly on 23 September that he hoped talks between North Korea and the United States could“resume without delay”. Seoul's own market was the calmest in the region, the Kospi, South Korea's main stock index, closing 0.90 per cent higher.

Pakistan is fighting on two fronts and has promised not to stop halfway. It says it shot down eight drones from Afghanistan on Wednesday, and 23,000 security personnel are deployed in Islamabad before an opposition march on 27 September.

What steadies the region is a low bar rather than confidence. William Bratton, head of cash equity research for Asia-Pacific at BNP Paribas, a French bank, said that“Our expectations for this state visit are limited, with our focus more on the optics and symbolism of the trip rather than actual outcomes”, Business Recorder reported, carrying Reuters.

Read this morning in English and in the original Japanese, Korean and Chinese. Translations from those three languages are the desk's own, and the sources box names every outlet.

Tokyo Takes The Words And Counts Its Dead

Japan is reassured on the surface and still unsure it was heard. Ms Takaichi met Mr Trump at United Nations headquarters in New York on 22 September, two days before his summit with Mr Xi. The two confirmed close cooperation on security and economic issues, in the words of News On Japan, an English-language Japanese news site.

The language was about capability rather than commerce. The pair agreed to keep working closely on regional security, including deterrence and response capabilities, the same site reported in its own summary, and their list ran through artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals.

Mr Trump's warmth was personal. He called Ms Takaichi a strong leader and mentioned watching her approval ratings, News On Japan reported. She said the meeting had sent an important message at a time when the security environment in Asia had become more severe.

What Tokyo did not get was anything written down. No communiqué was reported, and whether Mr Trump heard Japan's central plea - that he strike no bargain with China over Japan's head - is not yet known. American sanctions on Tomoko Akane, the Japanese president of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, were raised.

At the General Assembly Ms Takaichi asked for the rules to be changed. The Security Council's structure“reflects the international situation as it stood in 1945”, she said, in her own government's English translation. The Charter's clauses naming the defeated powers of the Second World War, Japan among them,“must be deleted”.

She spoke of Japan's missing citizens and its dead cities.“The abductions issue must be resolved immediately”, she said of the Japanese nationals taken by North Korea, while offering Pyongyang dialogue“to establish a mutually fruitful relationship”. Japan pursues“a world without nuclear weapons”, she added, with the pleas of the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki“the very heart of our aspiration”.

She did not mention China or Taiwan. She did point to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, saying that“Any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion are contrary to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and must never be tolerated anywhere in the world”.

At home the storm is still being counted. Nine people were confirmed dead after Typhoon Dujuan, six in Chiba and three in Kanagawa, the prefectures beside Tokyo, with four still missing, Japan Today, an English-language Japanese news site, reported on 23 September. In Sakura, in Chiba, the Takasaki river flooded about 500 homes and submerged around 120 vehicles, SBS, a South Korean commercial broadcaster, reported.

The count has risen each day, and it may rise again. This desk carried seven dead and five missing on the Asahi Shimbun's figure on Tuesday, and six dead and six missing on NHK's.

Tokyo's markets took no part in the week. The Japan Exchange Group's own calendar shows the exchange shut on 21, 22 and 23 September, the last of them the Autumnal Equinox. There is therefore no Japanese closing figure for Wednesday. Trading resumes on 24 September, the day the Bank of Japan's 1.25 per cent policy rate takes effect.

Beijing Arrives As An Equal And Tells Its Own Public So

China is arriving as an equal, and being received like one. Mr Xi landed at Joint Base Andrews, the military airfield outside Washington that the American president uses, after a 15-hour flight, and“he was greeted on the tarmac by US President Donald Trump in an unprecedented move for a top American leader”, the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong daily, reported. He arrived with his wife, Peng Liyuan, and his foreign minister, Wang Yi.

The state visit runs from 23 to 25 September, the highest grade of diplomatic reception. An arrival ceremony was expected at the base,“followed on Thursday by more formalities, including an arrival ceremony at the White House”, the Associated Press reported before he landed. Thursday also brings a review of troops and a black-tie state dinner, with Jensen Huang and Elon Musk among the guests, and Friday private tea with Mr Trump and Melania Trump and a tour of the National Archives.

Expectations were being lowered before the guest landed. The leaders are expected to address“weighty issues” behind closed doors, the Associated Press reported, but“expectations are low that the trip will produce any major breakthroughs in the relationship”.

Beijing's message to foreign readers was historical, not commercial. The Chinese government's official English-language portal, which writes for readers outside China, built its account of 22 September around a question it recalls from Mr Xi, rather than words spoken this week. Can“China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations”? The trap is the idea that a rising power and an established one are fated to fight.

The same page offered reassurance rather than limits. It recalled Mr Xi saying that China will only open its door wider, and that the Pacific is broad enough for both countries.

The portal's evidence was American money and American voices. More than 84,000 American enterprises are established in China, it said.“In the second quarter of this year, bilateral trade in goods grew 13.7 percent year on year”, it added, and more than 50,000 young Americans have visited on an exchange programme.

Its chosen witnesses were businessmen, not officials. Sean Stein, president of the United States–China Business Council, a Washington trade body, called trust between the two leaders“the most important thing”. Wang Qi, chairman of the United States–China Green Energy Council, hoped for“greater stability, stronger confidence”.

The harder line came from China's man in Washington. Xie Feng, the ambassador to the United States, wrote in the People's Daily, the Communist Party's own newspaper, that“China's sovereignty, security, and development interests cannot be violated, and four red lines - the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, development paths and systems, and development rights - cannot be challenged”, in an article reported on 23 September by Reuters, carried by ThePrint, an Indian news website.

Not everyone in Washington wanted the guest. Roger Wicker, the Republican senator for Mississippi who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Mr Trump should not have invited the Chinese leader“based on all of the troubling issues we have”, the Associated Press reported. Mr Trump, for his part, has called Mr Xi a“great leader”.

Chinese markets read the visit down rather than up. Shares in China and Hong Kong fell as investors tempered their hopes for the meeting, with trade friction with Europe also weighing, Business Recorder reported on Wednesday, carrying Reuters; the Shanghai Composite eased 0.39 per cent to 3,936.52 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.01 per cent to 24,834.12 on the house figures. The Sunday Guardian, an Indian weekly, printed the Hong Kong close at 24,873, down 0.9 per cent.

Even the currency was steadier than the diplomacy. The yuan traded at about 6.7074 to the dollar on the European Central Bank's cross-rate for 23 September. Tuesday's official reference rate was 6.7459, and China's official rate for Wednesday could not be verified by this desk.

Key Facts

Tokyo is reassured but unbound, as Sanae Takaichi and Donald Trump confirmed close cooperation on security and economic issues on 22 September, in News On Japan's words, with nothing signed. -Tokyo wants the rules rewritten, as Ms Takaichi told the General Assembly on 22 September that the Charter's clauses naming wartime enemy states“must be deleted”. -Beijing was met warmly, as Mr Trump greeted Xi Jinping on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on 23 September, which the South China Morning Post called an unprecedented move. -Seoul asks for a part rather than a seat, as President Lee Jae-myung called himself a“pacemaker” on 23 September and urged American–North Korean talks. -Islamabad says it has been answered, as it shot down eight drones from Afghanistan on 23 September, four near Torkham and four near Kohat. -Pakistan's capital is being closed, with 23,000 security personnel deployed and the Red Zone sealed before the opposition march of 27 September. -Japan is still counting, as nine people were confirmed dead and four missing in Chiba and Kanagawa after Typhoon Dujuan, on a count reported on 23 September. -Seoul was steady, as the Kospi, South Korea's main stock index, closed 0.90 per cent higher at 7,080.92 on 23 September.- the editor's leader, the deep dive, the country health check and the people who matter - is updated daily by the Rio Times Intelligence Desk. Open the dossier · Read it on the web Seoul Asks For A Part It Cannot Claim

South Korea is pleading a part rather than claiming one. Shut out of a meeting with Mr Trump this week, President Lee Jae-myung used the General Assembly rostrum on 23 September to ask for a role as a go-between. He cast himself as a“pacemaker”, the Korea Herald, a Seoul English-language daily, reported.

His request was for other people's diplomacy to restart, not for a seat at it. He hoped that“the long-suspended dialogue between North Korea and the US can resume without delay”, he said. Seoul would“lay the groundwork for this to develop into dialogue among the parties aimed at formally ending the war”.

That last phrase matters to a reader with no background. The Korean War stopped in 1953 with an armistice and never a peace treaty, so the two Koreas remain technically at war more than seventy years on.

He set out a ladder rather than a demand. The three stages are to halt further advances in North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, to reduce them over the medium term, and then to reach a peninsula free of nuclear weapons, the Korea Herald reported.

He also spoke about oil and shipping lanes. Mr Lee raised the effect of the American conflict with Iran on South Korea, pressed for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and proposed a“partnership of constructive contributors” on energy supply chains.

At home the quarrel he left behind is unresolved. Kang Hoon-sik, his chief of staff, offered to resign on 21 September. Mr Lee said he had“yet to decide” whether to accept, at a meeting with senior secretaries before he left for New York and Mexico, Korea JoongAng Daily, an English-language Seoul daily, reported. There was no acceptance and no successor when this edition closed.

The announcement itself was bare. Seong Ghi-hong, the presidential secretary for public relations and communication, said only that“Chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik tendered his resignation to President Lee Jae Myung this morning”, the same paper reported.

The reason came from someone who would not be named. A Blue House official said that“Kang offered to resign to take overall responsibility as chief of staff after the president repeatedly blamed his own shortcomings for the public's view of his administration at last week's presser”, Korea JoongAng Daily reported. The Blue House is the South Korean presidential office.

Behind it sits a failed reshuffle. Two of Mr Lee's nominees withdrew from his August cabinet changes over misconduct allegations: Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party, for gender equality and family, and Kim Seung-won of the governing Democratic Party, for justice.

The separate quarrel with the courts has not moved. The chief justice, Cho Hee-dae, refused a request from the president's office to recommend a Supreme Court nominee. The office called his stance contrary to the Constitution. This desk found no development on 22 or 23 September, having last searched at 21.24 UTC on Wednesday.

What steadies Seoul is its own market. The Kospi, the main index of the Korea Exchange, closed 0.90 per cent higher at 7,080.92, and the Kosdaq, its junior market for smaller and technology companies, 0.98 per cent higher at 844.48. Large semiconductor shares led, on exchange figures reported by Businesskorea, a Seoul business news service. The won ended at 1,358.4 to the dollar, two-tenths of a won weaker.

Islamabad Fights On Two Fronts And Will Not Stop Halfway

Pakistan is fighting on two fronts and promising not to stop halfway. On Wednesday it said it shot down eight drones fired from Afghanistan. Four came down beside Torkham, the main road crossing into Afghanistan, and four in mountainous country near Kohat, a garrison city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to unnamed security sources quoted by Dawn and the Express Tribune, both Karachi English dailies.

The words were as martial as the act. The armed forces and the“Shaheens” of the Pakistan Air Force“professionally thwarted the Afghan Taliban regime's cowardly attempt to target public areas”, the security sources said, as Dawn reported. They called the drones evidence of“the Afghan Taliban regime's direct support and patronage of terrorists”. Neither paper reported any casualties.

This is the answer Kabul promised and this desk could not find on Tuesday. Pakistan struck targets inside Afghanistan on 21 September, and a deputy minister of the Taliban government said the strikes would not go unanswered; no retaliation had been reported when Tuesday's edition closed.

The two governments still count those strikes differently. Pakistan says they killed more than 28 militants, Dawn and the Express Tribune reported; the Taliban government says three civilians died, the Associated Press reported. The Express Tribune also gives as context a mosque bombing in Kohat that killed 23 people.

The second front is at home, and the capital is to be closed. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, marches on Islamabad on 27 September to demand his release. More than 23,000 security personnel“will be deployed across Islamabad”, The Media Line, an American-based Middle East news agency, reported.

The numbers describe a siege rather than a police operation. More than 30,000 further personnel are to be deployed at Attock, the Punjabi district town on the main road in from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Rawalpindi's police have asked for 9,000 more, and 54 government schools and colleges have been taken over to house them, the same agency reported.

The city itself is being walled. Shipping containers have been placed on major and minor roads, the Red Zone that holds government buildings and foreign embassies is“completely sealed”, and major hospitals are on alert with blood supplies and emergency beds arranged.

Three of Mr Khan's sisters are now detained, not one. Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi are all held, along with several of the party's lawmakers, The Media Line reported; a petition against Aleema Khan's 30-day detention returns to the Lahore High Court on 25 September.

The interior minister has set himself a test he cannot easily withdraw from. Mohsin Naqvi said the party“can never achieve anything through such drama” and should“not enter a dead-end street”. The government would not“leave any loopholes” in its response if the party went ahead, he said, Dawn reported on 22 September, pointing to an order of the Islamabad High Court of 14 September that no political party has the“lawful right to occupy public roads, highways, interchanges, toll plazas and buildings in Islamabad”.

He went further than containment.“I believe this time we will find a permanent solution; we will not leave it halfway”, he said, adding that the party would not be allowed to“come to Islamabad and shut down the city for 10 days. That possibility does not exist”.

A second grievance is money, and it has its own crowd. The Media Line reported that“Jamaat-e-Islami has called on its workers from across the country to converge on Islamabad to demand the abolition of the petroleum levy”. The Pakistan Farmers Alliance and several other groups have announced protests in the capital too, the same agency said.

What may steady the week is bargaining rather than force. Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party, postponed its own long march on 22 September after a telephone call from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, though its leader, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said in Multan that“We will not step back from our protests. We will not step back from our long march either”, Dawn reported. Petrol rose by 4.61 rupees to 393.75 rupees a litre (about US$1.42) on 21 September, set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Daily Pakistan, a Lahore daily, reported.

Dhaka Pays More While Colombo Counts Its Conscience

Bangladesh is squeezed and complaining from every direction. Petrol, diesel, octane and kerosene each rose by 20 taka a litre (about US$0.16) on 21 September, taking diesel to 135 taka (about US$1.10), the Daily Star, a Dhaka English daily, reported.

The protest is no longer confined to the opposition. Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party, and the National Citizen Party, the party formed out of the student movement that brought down the previous government, have both demonstrated against the rise, the Daily Star and The Business Standard, a Dhaka business daily, reported. Passenger groups and freight owners have asked for it to be reversed.

The papers still cannot agree how many rises there have been. The Daily Star counts three since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party took office in February, and The Business Standard counts two; the desk has not reconciled them and prints both.

What steadies Dhaka is the currency and the reason for the rise. The taka has begun to strengthen after five and a half years of decline, a Bangladesh Bank report showed, the Daily Star reported. The state fuel company lost 228.75 billion taka (about US$1.86 billion) between March and August.

Sri Lanka has had its obstacle removed and now faces a question of conscience. The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution raises the retirement age of Supreme Court judges to 67 and of Court of Appeal judges to 65, and lifts the maximum size of the Court of Appeal from 19 judges to 24, the Daily FT, a Colombo business daily, reported when the bill was published. The Supreme Court determined that it requires no referendum, only a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

That turned a constitutional fight into a party-discipline one. Parliament“is set to approve the Bill on Friday (25) with a two-thirds majority, following a two-day debate”, the Daily Mirror, a Colombo English daily, reported, which is an expectation and not yet a result.

Nepal is still looking for its missing. Search teams are working in the tunnels of hydropower projects on the Bhotekoshi, the Himalayan river whose floods this month killed more than a thousand people north-east of Kathmandu. This desk carried 1,436 bodies recovered and 4,655 missing on the Kathmandu Post's count of 20 September, against 1,451 dead and 5,745 missing on Khabarhub's.

India spent the day being friendly and aggrieved at once. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the external affairs minister, met Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the General Assembly, and raised India's objection to an American law taxing buyers of Russian oil, Indian outlets reported. The Sensex, the Bombay Stock Exchange's main index, closed 0.40 per cent higher at 74,828.25, and the Nifty 50, its counterpart on the National Stock Exchange, at 23,446.80.

What This Means From Latin America

The cheap oil of Tuesday did not last the week. November Brent settled at US$103.08 a barrel on Wednesday, up US$3.83, after Iran's president told the General Assembly that Tehran would not surrender to the United States. Dow Jones put November Brent at US$102.62 in a reading earlier in the day, which is a reading and not a settlement.

That reverses the relief this desk reported on Tuesday. Higher crude lifts the import bills of Seoul, Dhaka and Islamabad again, and it raises what Brazil earns for the barrels it sells.

The other Latin American stake is in the harvest. If Thursday's summit produces Chinese purchases of American farm goods, those cargoes would compete with Brazilian and Argentine crops. No purchase has been announced, and the Associated Press reports expectations of a breakthrough as low.

One Asian capital is coming to the region this week. Mr Lee holds a summit with President Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico on 24 September, followed by a business forum in Mexico City on 25 September, on a visit Korea, the South Korean government's official website, has described as the first to the country by a Korean leader since 2010.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi meet at the White House - 24 September, with an arrival ceremony, a review of troops and a state dinner. The Associated Press reports expectations of a breakthrough as low. Tokyo's markets reopen after three days - 24 September, after three days shut on the Japan Exchange Group's calendar, and the day the Bank of Japan's 1.25 per cent rate takes effect. Mr Lee's state visit to Mexico - Summit with Claudia Sheinbaum on 24 September and a business forum in Mexico City on 25 September. Seoul's market closes for Chuseok, the harvest festival, on 24 and 25 September. Sri Lanka votes on the 22nd Amendment - Debate on 24 and 25 September, with approval expected on Friday 25 September by a two-thirds majority, the Daily Mirror reported. Mr Xi's last day in Washington - 25 September, with private tea at the White House and a tour of the National Archives, the Associated Press reported. Aleema Khan's detention returns to court - 25 September, at the Lahore High Court in Pakistan. She is one of three of Imran Khan's sisters now detained. Imran Khan's party marches on Islamabad - 27 September, with 23,000 security personnel deployed in the city and the Red Zone sealed. China's Communist Party plenum meets - 26 to 29 October in Beijing, set at the Politburo meeting that expelled the country's most senior general.

What We Are WatchingThe Bigger Picture

Asia was received this week and is not sure it was heard. Tokyo has warm words and no document, Seoul has a rostrum and no meeting, and Beijing has the tarmac welcome and the lower expectations that come with it.

The region sits across a wide spectrum of nerve. Seoul's market rose and Sri Lanka's obstacle fell away, while Islamabad walls itself in on two fronts, Dhaka pays more for every litre and Japan buries its dead.

What is not yet known is whether Thursday produces anything at all. Both the Associated Press and Mr Bratton of BNP Paribas expect symbolism rather than substance, which would leave Asia's allies relieved and no better informed.

Sources: News On Japan, an English-language Japanese news site, on the Takaichi–Trump meeting, and the Prime Minister's Office of Japan, in its own provisional English translation, on her General Assembly address. Also Japan Exchange Group, the Tokyo market operator, on the three-day holiday, and Japan Today, an English-language Japanese news site, on Typhoon Dujuan's toll, and SBS, a South Korean commercial broadcaster, on the flooding at Sakura. Also ABC News, an American broadcaster, carrying the Associated Press, on the planned ceremonies, the schedule and the low expectations, South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong daily, on the greeting on the tarmac, ThePrint, an Indian news website, carrying Reuters, on Xie Feng's four red lines, and english., the Chinese government's official English portal, on what Beijing tells its own readers. Also Korea Herald, a Seoul English-language daily, on Mr Lee's speech, Korea JoongAng Daily, an English-language Seoul daily, on Kang Hoon-sik, and Businesskorea, a Seoul business news service, on the Korea Exchange closes. Also Dawn and the Express Tribune, both Karachi English dailies, on the drones and Mohsin Naqvi, and The Media Line, an American-based Middle East news agency, on Islamabad's security. Also the Daily Star, a Dhaka English daily, and The Business Standard, a Dhaka business daily, on fuel, the Daily Mirror, a Colombo English daily, on Friday's vote, the Daily FT, a Colombo business daily, on what the 22nd Amendment changes, Daily Pakistan, a Lahore daily, on the petrol price, the Kathmandu Post and Khabarhub, both Kathmandu news outlets, on Nepal, and Business Recorder, a Pakistani business daily, carrying Reuters, on Wednesday's fall in Chinese and Hong Kong shares and on William Bratton of BNP Paribas. Also Korea, the South Korean government's official website, on the Mexico visit. Market figures and currency conversions come from the house table of 23 September 2026 and are approximate; the official Chinese reference rate for 23 September could not be verified by this desk.

Frequently Asked Questions What did Japan get from the meeting with Donald Trump?

Words rather than a document. Sanae Takaichi and Mr Trump confirmed close cooperation on security and economic issues in New York on 22 September, in the words of News On Japan, an English-language Japanese news site. They agreed to keep working on deterrence and response capabilities. Nothing was signed, and whether Mr Trump heard Tokyo's plea to strike no bargain with China over Japan's head is not yet known.

Why was Xi Jinping's welcome in Washington unusual?

Because Mr Trump met him at the aircraft. Mr Xi landed at Joint Base Andrews, the military airfield outside Washington used by the American president, after a 15-hour flight, and“he was greeted on the tarmac by US President Donald Trump in an unprecedented move for a top American leader”, the South China Morning Post reported. An arrival ceremony was expected at the base, with a second at the White House on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. The summit itself is on 24 September, and expectations of a breakthrough are low.

Has South Korea's chief of staff resigned?

Not yet. Kang Hoon-sik offered to resign on 21 September and President Lee Jae-myung said he had“yet to decide” whether to accept, Korea JoongAng Daily reported. There was no acceptance and no successor when this edition closed, and the separate quarrel between the president's office and the chief justice, Cho Hee-dae, has not moved either.

Did Afghanistan answer Pakistan's air strikes?

Pakistan says it did. Islamabad reported shooting down eight drones fired from Afghanistan on 23 September, four near the Torkham road crossing and four near Kohat, a garrison city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Security sources told Dawn and the Express Tribune. Pakistan says its strikes of 21 September killed more than 28 militants; the Taliban government says three civilians died.

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