Ex-SEC Acting Chair: Crypto Cases Dropped Early 2025 Over Court Credibility

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has withdrawn several civil enforcement actions targeting cryptocurrency companies that were initiated under the prior administration, SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda said. Speaking at a Wednesday panel at the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy's Financial Markets Quality Conference, Uyeda framed the decision as part of a broader shift in how the agency plans to approach rulemaking and litigation.

Uyeda, who served as acting SEC chair from January to April 2025 before Paul Atkins's confirmation, said the SEC dropped cases brought earlier in 2025 because pursuing them could conflict with the agency's impending policy direction. He also suggested that keeping litigators committed to arguments made under the earlier framework would undermine the SEC's credibility if the commission's positions effectively changed.

SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda said the agency stopped crypto-related civil cases in early 2025 to avoid credibility problems tied to forthcoming rulemaking changes. Uyeda argued it would be damaging for SEC litigators to defend interpretations in court that would later be reversed through a“180-degree” policy shift. The withdrawn matters included actions involving Kraken, Ripple Labs, Coinbase, and others, according to earlier coverage referenced by Uyeda. The SEC's leadership structure is expected to narrow further after Commissioner Hester Peirce's planned departure in November, leaving fewer members to shape enforcement priorities.

Key takeawaysWhy the SEC moved to drop crypto cases

On the Psaros Center panel, Uyeda described the decision as a response to an expected policy turnaround. He said the SEC was preparing a“180-degree change” in rulemaking, making it strategically and reputationally risky to continue pursuing cases that would require the agency to argue positions that the commission planned to abandon.

Uyeda said the SEC could not justify asking its legal team to stand in court on arguments authorized under the prior administration while the agency simultaneously issued a fundamentally different interpretation. In his remarks, he linked the move directly to institutional credibility-arguing that the commission's effectiveness depends on consistency between litigation positions and the SEC's evolving stance.

He emphasized that there were“significant concerns” about whether the earlier crypto company cases were truly defensible under law, particularly given how the agency's approach was expected to change. The implication for market participants is that enforcement risk may be as much about where the SEC's policy is heading as it is about individual company conduct.

Link to earlier enforcement and the political context

The SEC's decision follows a period when crypto firms were repeatedly targeted through civil cases associated with the prior leadership. Under Uyeda's acting chairmanship, the SEC dropped cases filed against Kraken, Ripple Labs, Coinbase and others, according to earlier reporting cited in the article describing his comments.

That earlier reporting characterized the withdrawals as reflecting broader tensions between the crypto industry and the SEC during the prior administration. It also tied the enforcement push to the general environment surrounding U.S. political leadership changes, including former SEC Chair Gary Gensler's resignation after President Donald Trump took office.

Notably, the shift described by Uyeda is not presented as a narrow case-by-case retreat, but rather as a decision shaped by the SEC's planned regulatory pivot. For investors and compliance teams, that distinction matters: a litigation strategy driven by anticipated rulemaking changes may affect how future enforcement decisions are evaluated, even for companies not directly covered by the withdrawn suits.

What“rulemaking change” could mean for crypto policy

Uyeda's remarks connect litigation strategy to a planned transformation in how the SEC intends to develop and apply rules. By describing a“180-degree change,” he signaled that the SEC's future stance may not simply refine the agency's current arguments-it could overturn core assumptions underpinning the earlier cases.

While he did not specify the precise contours of the forthcoming approach in the remarks summarized here, the practical takeaway is that the SEC is attempting to align courtroom positions with policy direction. That alignment can influence how quickly regulated firms expect clarity, and it can also affect the perceived durability of legal theories used previously in enforcement actions.

For market participants, the key watch point is whether the agency's changed posture results in new regulatory frameworks, revised interpretations of existing statutes, or both. Until those details are established, the SEC's broader enforcement stance may remain difficult to predict-especially for companies whose compliance strategies were built around litigation risk tied to the previous administration's approach.

Leadership reshuffle and the SEC's enforcement calculus

Uyeda's comments came as the SEC's internal composition is expected to change again. Uyeda has been a commissioner since 2022 and currently serves in leadership alongside Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce. However, Peirce's departure is expected in November, leaving only two of the SEC's five members on the leadership panel at that time.

The SEC has not announced nominations for replacements, according to the context provided alongside Uyeda's remarks. A smaller leadership group can affect institutional priorities, since fewer commissioners may be responsible for setting the direction of enforcement and policy initiatives during the transition period.

In practice, leadership concentration can accelerate strategic shifts-either by enabling faster decision-making or by increasing the impact of a narrower set of views on whether and how to bring future cases. Combined with Uyeda's stated rationale for dropping earlier matters, the leadership transition could further shape how crypto-related enforcement risk is assessed over the coming months.

What to watch next

Investors and builders should watch for how the SEC translates Uyeda's stated rulemaking pivot into concrete policy signals-whether through new proposals, updated guidance, or further enforcement decisions that reflect the agency's changing litigation posture. The next developments will reveal how far the shift goes and whether it produces clearer standards for crypto companies or simply changes the SEC's enforcement tactics.

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