Maxinutrition Debuts In The U.S. With Seriously Delicious Performance Bars Made For Life On The Go

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxiNutrition, an established European sports nutrition brand, makes its U.S. debut today with a lineup of seriously delicious, protein-packed bars wrapped in rich German chocolate and made for life on the go. The range: Deluxe Bars, Creatine Bars and Soft Bars pairs indulgent taste with functional nutrition in a convenient, grab-and-go format. The full lineup is available now on maxinutrition.us, and will be available on Amazon in October.







At the heart of the launch, Deluxe Bars deliver 20g of protein in Cookie Dough and Crunchy Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Dough. Alongside them, Creatine Bars offer 14–15g of protein and 3.4g of creatine monohydrate from Creapure in Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Pistachio, while Soft Bars bring 16–17g of protein in Banana Bread, Chocolate Caramel, Peanut Caramel, and Pistachio Caramel. Across the range, every bar is wrapped in rich German chocolate and contains no added sugar, artificial flavors, or artificial colors.

“Performance nutrition shouldn't require a compromise between function, taste and convenience,” said Taiha Hall, Marketing Manager, Kruger North America.“We're excited to bring MaxiNutrition to U.S. consumers and introduce a different approach to sports nutrition-one that's approachable, indulgent and designed to fit seamlessly into everyday active lifestyles.”

Built for everyday performance, MaxiNutrition Bars are for people who run, play sports, work out, go for walks or simply want to support an active day. Rather than focusing exclusively on traditional gym culture, the brand brings a more approachable perspective to sports nutrition, one where function and enjoyment can coexist.

Developed by MaxiNutrition's in-house R&D team in Germany, the full range pairs indulgent flavors, satisfying textures and premium German chocolate with functional nutrition, designed to make everyday performance nutrition feel more like a treat than a compromise.

MaxiNutrition is being introduced to the U.S. by Krüger Group, bringing the support of decades of food and beverage manufacturing expertise, quality standards, and product innovation. Pearlfisher, an award-winning design agency, brought MaxiNutrition's bold, distinctive positioning to life through the range's packaging design.

MaxiNutrition is available now on maxinutrition.us, with Amazon available in October and retail expansion underway across the United States.

About MaxiNutrition

MaxiNutrition believes performance nutrition should be as enjoyable as it is effective. With a taste-first approach, the established European sports nutrition brand creates products that deliver meaningful functional benefits without compromising on enjoyment. MaxiNutrition is helping make sports nutrition more accessible, approachable, and relevant to anyone looking to support an active lifestyle.

Instagram: @MaxiNutrition.us

About Krüger Group

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, KRÜGER GROUP is one of the world's leading family-owned food and beverage companies. With approximately 5,700 employees across 22 locations in 11 countries, the company develops innovative food and beverage products enjoyed by consumers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Its portfolio includes category-leading brands spanning coffee, beverages, confectionery, sports nutrition, dairy innovation, and spreads. Since 2012, KRUGER NORTH AMERICA, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, has led the company's U.S. operations, supporting both private label partnerships and branded innovation. Today, the company is expanding its branded portfolio with the U.S. launch of two innovative consumer brands: The Milk Pod and MaxiNutrition.





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