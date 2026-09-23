ACE National Brings Parents And Child Care Operators Together To Discuss The Future Of Child Care

A Canadian Coalition of Childcare Operators

Free public event gives families a direct line to ask questions and be heard on the future of affordable child care in Canada

- Krystal Churcher, Board Chair and Executive Director of ACECALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As federal-provincial child care agreements approach renewal, the Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE ) is hosting a free virtual town hall bringing parents, families and child care operators together. The event will discuss what is working, where challenges remain, and what needs to change to make child care more affordable, accessible and flexible for Canadian families."Parent Town Hall: Canada's Child Care Crisis. Let's Talk About Solutions" takes place September 24 at 5:30pm MST. The event is open to any parent or family member who wants a respectful space to learn, ask questions, and share experiences about the future of child care in Canada.Since the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care system was introduced, ACE has heard directly from families and providers about a gap between the promise of affordable, accessible and flexible child care and what many are experiencing in their communities. Long waitlists and a lack of available spaces mean lower fees have not always translated into access, and unequal funding for part-time programs, preschools, home-based child care and other flexible options continues to limit choice for families whose needs don't fit a traditional full-time model.The same gap extends to the workforce, where educators doing similar work can receive very different wage enhancements and benefits depending on where they work, and a funding model that hasn't kept pace with the true cost of care is putting pressure on providers across the country. Child care is deeply personal for many households, and ACE is building this event around that reality, with room for different perspectives and clear ground rules for respectful dialogue given how much is at stake for families."Parents are the ones living with the consequences of how this system has been designed and funded, and they deserve a real conversation about it, not just a policy announcement," said Krystal Churcher, Board Chair and Executive Director of ACE. "Affordable child care only works if families can actually access it, and access shouldn't come at the expense of choice or flexibility. This town hall is about giving families a direct line to ask what they actually want to know and talk about what needs to change as governments decide what comes next."Discussion will focus on whether Canada's current child care system is delivering on its promises of affordability, accessibility, quality, inclusion and flexibility, and what needs to change to ensure families have both access to affordable care and meaningful choice in the type of care that works for them.ACE is calling on parents, families and child care operators across Canada to register and bring their questions. Registration is free.Event detailsDate: September 24Time: 5:30pm MSTFormat: VirtualRegistration:Cost: FreeAbout ACE NationalACE National (Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs) is a national coalition of licensed child care providers, including home-based programs, nonprofits, and private centres, advocating for a child care system that is sustainable, accessible, and high quality for families across Canada.

Krystal Churcher, Chair

The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE)

+1 780-838-3103

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ACE National brings parents and child care operators together to discuss the future of child care News Provided By CIPR Communications September 24, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Politics



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