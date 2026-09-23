UNITARIAN ORGANIZATION's GLOBAL LEADERSHIP ON THE MOVE

Bruce Knotts of UUWYN & ICUU with former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeaous

2026 UUWYN Ambassadors

UNITARIAN ORGANIZATION ACTIVE ON FOUR CONTINENTS: YOUTH AMBASSADORS, DEMOCRACY WORK, BIPOC ADVOCACY & AFRICAN MINISTER TRAINING

- Shahan IslamHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Council of Unitarians and Universalists (ICUU) (icuu) announces a historic moment in global Unitarian engagement: four developments, one shared commitment to justice, youth empowerment, and spiritual partnership.Across Transylvania, East Asia, North America, and Africa, ICUU and the Unitarian Universalist Worldwide Youth Network (UUWYN) (uuwyn) are advancing a bold vision of international collaboration-lifting up emerging leaders, strengthening democratic movements, and deepening ties with historic centers of Unitarianism.YOUTH AMBASSADORS TO KOLOZSVÁR: A NEW GENERATION STEPS FORWARDLast fall, UUWYN youth were welcomed to Kolozsvár with extraordinary warmth and hospitality by Revs. Zita Magyari, Zsolt Elekes, Cessi Mezzei, and Bishop István Kovács of the Hungarian Unitarian Church. Their journey-later shared at a Unitarian conference in Cologne and viewed by thousands worldwide -became a beacon of cross-continental connection, demonstrating how powerfully the story of Transylvanian Unitarianism resonates with young people everywhere.This October, three new ambassadors follow in their footsteps, carrying forward the bridge building that began last year. Their presence ensures that the living heritage of Transylvanian Unitarianism continues to reach new generations across borders.2026 AMBASSADORS:Charlotte Gonzalez (USA) UUWYN Board MemberA thoughtful, globally-minded young Unitarian committed international dialogue and community-building.Hauke Fabian Schenck (Germany)A dynamic youth leader from Germany with experience organizing camps, directing film projects and participating in international Unitarian gatherings.Alena Morozkina (Russia/Germany)A gifted linguist and interpreter studying conference interpreting in Germany, with volunteer experience supporting refugees and a strong commitment to international communication.As UUWYN Board member, Finn Prem affirms, "last year's youth delegation proved that even with the conference conducted in Hungarian, youth from other continents can fully experience the shared spirituality and explore the variety of Unitarianism abroad.”These ambassadors embody UUWYN's core values-curiosity, courage, intercultural friendship, and justice. The learning and leadership they will one day offer the global UU movement, will be shaped by direct exposure to one of the oldest Unitarian traditions in the world.UUWYN and ICUU extend deep gratitude to DFUYA, Rev. Zita Magyari, the Hungarian Unitarian Church, and Bishop István Kovács for their continued hospitality and partnership.And as Reverend Justine Magara of Kenya notes, this fall's impact will be even greater:“If the presence of our ambassadors were not enough, our own Doctor Gabor Kiss will be undertaking Unitarian partner church work in the region at the same time. It seems this fall we are everywhere!”ICUU'S INTERNATIONAL DEMOCRACY WORK: BRUCE KNOTTS IN TAIWANICUU Advisory Group member Bruce Knotts is currently in Taipei, moderating the annual conference of the World League for Freedom and Democracy (WLFD)-a global institution founded in 1954 and representing more than 100 countries. His participation is not symbolic; it is the continuation of a lifetime of diplomatic service and Unitarian human rights advocacy.“From organizing the first UN sponsored LGBTIQ+ human rights workshops at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris to supporting democratic movements worldwide, Bruce's leadership reflects the UU commitment to global justice,” points out UUWYN President and ICUU founder Shahan Islam.“His earlier advocacy in Taiwan helped pave the way for the nation's adoption of same sex marriage protections-the first in Asia. His return to Taiwan is, in many ways, a homecoming of conscience and commitment.”BIPOC ADVOCACY: UUWYN AT DRUUMM'S BELOVED GATHERINGUUWYN participated in the Beloved Gathering National Conference of DRUUMM (Diverse & Revolutionary Unitarian Universalist Multicultural Ministries) in Kansas City, September 17–20, 2026. The presence was more than mere attendance. It was UUWYN demonstrating support.“As a youth centered organization, UUWYN's mission is rooted in empowerment, identity formation, and joyful multicultural community,” asserts Islam.“DRUUMM's national ministry for BIPOC UUs advances justice, healing, and leadership formation across the denomination. Together, these communities form a shared ecosystem of BIPOC flourishing. When UUWYN shows up in DRUUMM spaces, it signals that youth empowerment is not a side project-it is part of a larger movement shaping the future of Unitarian Universalism.”MINISTERIAL TRAINING IN AFRICAAlso later this month, UUWYN and ICUU leaders will be present in Nairobi to support ministerial training-another step in strengthening Unitarian leadership across the continent. More details will follow as this work unfolds.A GLOBAL MOVEMENT, UNITED IN PURPOSEFrom Kolozsvár to Nairobi, from Kansas City to Taipei, ICUU and UUWYN are expanding global leadership, nurturing partnerships, and empowering emerging leaders. These initiatives reflect ICUU, UUWYN's mission: to uplift historic Unitarian centers, strengthen international collaboration, and support the growth of Unitarian and Universalist communities worldwide.Media Contact: International Council of Unitarians and Universalists (ICUU)Email:... Phone:347-735-3599

Shahan Islam

ICUU Inc

+1 347-735-3599

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