Lane Carrick Earns State And National Honors For Mergers & Acquisitions Deal Performance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dallas sell-side M&A advisor receives the TABB President's Council Award and the IBBA Platinum Chairman's Circle Award for transaction results

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B. Lane Carrick, CBI, founder and managing director of Optima Mergers & Acquisitions, has been recognized for his 2025 transaction results by both the Texas Association of Business Brokers (TABB) and the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA).The Texas Association of Business Brokers (TABB) presented Carrick with its President's Council Award, which recognizes individuals who closed qualified business transactions totaling $10 million or more in aggregate purchase price during the 2025 calendar year. TABB is the oldest business broker trade association in the country.Nationally, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) presented Carrick with its Platinum Chairman's Circle Award, which recognizes individuals who closed qualified business transactions totaling $10 million or more in purchase price during the 2025 calendar year. Honorees were recognized during the 2026 IBBA Annual Conference, held May 29–31 in Minneapolis.“These awards reflect the trust business owners placed in us at one of the biggest moments of their lives,” said Carrick.“Selling a company you've spent decades building is personal. Our job is to protect that value and get the owner to the finish line with the outcome they deserve.”Carrick launched Optima two and a half years ago to serve a segment of the market he believes is underserved: founders and owner-operators of companies worth $10 million to $100 million. Those businesses are often too large or complex for a traditional Main Street business broker and too small to get full attention from an investment bank. Optima provides sell-side advisory for these owners, from preparing a company for sale through negotiation and closing.Carrick is the author of The Optima Advantage, a guide for owners on what makes a business sellable, and co-hosts The Deal Table podcast, which features conversations with owners, investors and advisors about buying and selling companies.About Optima Mergers & AcquisitionsOptima Mergers & Acquisitions is a Dallas-based sell-side M&A advisory firm serving founder-led and owner-operated businesses with enterprise values between $10 million and $100 million. The firm guides owners through valuation, preparation, buyer outreach, negotiation and closing. Learn more at theoptimateam.

Mary Louise Davison

Optima Mergers & Acquisitions

+1 901-233-9484

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Lane Carrick Earns State and National Honors for Mergers & Acquisitions Deal Performance News Provided By WrightIMC September 24, 2026, 00:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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