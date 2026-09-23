Chhattisgarh: Maternal Healthcare Transforms In Once-Inaccessible Abujhmad

Maternal Healthcare Transforms in Naxal-Hit Abujhmad

Once considered one of the most inaccessible regions due to difficult terrain and prolonged Naxal influence, Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district has witnessed a shift in maternal healthcare with the introduction of eight maternal care Centres and bike ambulances, helping pregnant women access safe delivery facilities closer to their villages.

Located amid dense forests, hills and rivers, Abujhmad remained one of the most inaccessible regions for years. During the period of Naxal influence, development activities, including construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure faced major challenges, affecting access to basic facilities for residents. Among those most affected were pregnant women, who often had to travel several kilometres through forests, streams and difficult terrain to reach health centres. In many cases, families were forced to carry women in palanquins during labour pain to access medical facilities. Due to delayed medical support, several deliveries took place at home, posing risks to both mothers and newborns.

'Mayka Centres' and Bike Ambulances: The Core Strategy

However, the situation has started changing with improved connectivity and increased access to healthcare services. To ensure safe motherhood in remote areas, eight Mayka Centres have been established in Abujhmad, where pregnant women are brought before delivery and provided medical care, nutrition and counselling. So far, more than 280 pregnant women have been registered at these centres, while over 80 safe deliveries have been conducted.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister and Narayanpur MLA Kedar Kashyap said the initiative has helped extend healthcare facilities to remote areas of Abujhmad. "With the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the determination of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the courage of our security forces, the country has moved towards being free from Naxalism. This has been possible under the leadership of our Chief Minister," Kashyap told ANI.

He added, "To ensure better implementation of health services in Abujhmad, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai started the Mayka programme under which eight centres have been opened. I visited Maspur where I saw that pregnant women, who earlier could not access institutional deliveries, are now getting these facilities."

Kashyap further said that nutrition support and counselling are being provided to pregnant women to reduce malnutrition among mothers and children.

Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain said the Mayka Centres were established to address maternal and infant health challenges in the district. "In Narayanpur district, Mayka Centres have been established focusing on maternal health and reducing infant and maternal mortality. We have started eight centres where pregnant women receive proper counselling," Jain said.

She said women are brought to the centres around 15-20 days before delivery, depending on their condition, where they are provided nutritious food, medical support and regular health check-ups. "Earlier, institutional deliveries were very low and home deliveries were common. Home deliveries pose risks to both mother and child. To reduce this risk and promote institutional deliveries, these centres have been established," Jain added.

She also highlighted the role of bike ambulances in providing healthcare access in areas where four-wheel vehicles cannot reach due to difficult terrain. "Since these areas were affected by Naxal activities and lacked motorable roads, bike ambulances have been deployed to reach interior locations and bring pregnant women to the centres," she said.

Voices from the Ground: Beneficiaries and Staff

At the Ader Mayka Centre, Rural Health Officer Radhika Nag said pregnant women are provided regular monitoring and healthcare support. "Since the opening of the Mayka Centre, pregnant women are being provided care, food facilities and regular check-ups. Their blood pressure, sugar and malaria tests are conducted daily. The centre covers 12 villages, and so far, 10 safe deliveries have taken place, with both mothers and children healthy," Nag said.

Pregnant woman Manaye, who came to the Ader Mayka Centre, said healthcare access has improved significantly. "Earlier, we had to walk for three hours to reach Orchha. Now, health facilities are available in the village itself. During rains, rivers and streams would overflow, and we could not reach health centres," she said.

Another pregnant woman, Budhni, said women are now receiving regular medical attention and medicines. "Daily check-ups are done here, and food is provided. Doctors also visit villages for check-ups and provide medicines," she said.

Teacher Keshav Lal Jain told ANI that healthcare and education facilities were earlier affected due to Naxal influence and lack of connectivity. "Earlier, this area was Naxal-affected, due to which healthcare, education and other essential services faced several difficulties. There were no proper roads, and people had to struggle during the rainy season," he said.

He added that after government facilities reached the area, residents no longer need to travel long distances for basic healthcare.

With the expansion of healthcare services, Abujhmad is gradually moving from a past of isolation towards improved access to maternal care, where Mayka Centres and bike ambulances are helping women receive safer childbirth facilities closer to their homes. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)