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Highwire Adds Barrasso, Saleh To Senior Leadership Team
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Highwire has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointments of Kona Barrasso as managing director of business services and Nyla Saleh as executive VP, executive client partner.
Barrasso will lead the development of Highwire's business services practice, with responsibility for the agency's work across B2B, financial and professional services and impact.
She brings 20 years of experience across agency and in-house roles. Before joining Highwire, Barrasso held senior positions at WE Communications, Burson and Makovsky, working with clients including SAP, PwC, Accenture and Capgemini. She also previously worked in-house at Kearney.
Saleh joins Highwire after most recently serving as a brand practice and North American retail sector lead at Weber Shandwick, where she was also senior client relationship lead for The Home Depot.
Earlier, Saleh spent eight years at Edelman, where she led the TJX Companies business, and began her career at Ogilvy working across corporate and technology communications.
At Highwire, Saleh will serve as a senior executive partner to major clients, working across the agency's strategy, creative, media and marketing capabilities.
“Kona and Nyla exemplify the caliber of senior counselor that clients operating in high-stakes markets require,” said Highwire CEO Michael O'Brien.“During their careers, they have earned the trust of leading brands, grown complex client relationships, and built strong teams capable of navigating today's most dynamic news cycles.”
Barrasso will lead the development of Highwire's business services practice, with responsibility for the agency's work across B2B, financial and professional services and impact.
She brings 20 years of experience across agency and in-house roles. Before joining Highwire, Barrasso held senior positions at WE Communications, Burson and Makovsky, working with clients including SAP, PwC, Accenture and Capgemini. She also previously worked in-house at Kearney.
Saleh joins Highwire after most recently serving as a brand practice and North American retail sector lead at Weber Shandwick, where she was also senior client relationship lead for The Home Depot.
Earlier, Saleh spent eight years at Edelman, where she led the TJX Companies business, and began her career at Ogilvy working across corporate and technology communications.
At Highwire, Saleh will serve as a senior executive partner to major clients, working across the agency's strategy, creative, media and marketing capabilities.
“Kona and Nyla exemplify the caliber of senior counselor that clients operating in high-stakes markets require,” said Highwire CEO Michael O'Brien.“During their careers, they have earned the trust of leading brands, grown complex client relationships, and built strong teams capable of navigating today's most dynamic news cycles.”
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