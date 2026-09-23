Jpmorgan Chase Names Feinsilver US Wealth Management Communications Head

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK - JPMorgan Chase has named Lori Feinsilver head of US Wealth Management communications, effective September 28.

Feinsilver will oversee communications for the business and join the Consumer & Community Banking communications leadership team.

She joins from financial and risk advisory firm Kroll, where she most recently served as global head of corporate communications. Before Kroll, Feinsilver spent 12 years at UBS and 10 years at Merrill Lynch in senior wealth management communications roles.

Her experience includes executive and digital communications, transformation, media and shareholder relations, speechwriting and social media.

At JPMorgan Chase, Feinsilver will work closely with the firm's field communications, social media and US Wealth Management marketing teams.