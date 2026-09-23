Cancambria Energy Announces Upsize Of Brokered LIFE Offering To $6.0 Million To Accelerate High-Impact Shallow Oil Project, Complementing Deep Gas Strategy In Southern Hungary Amid Soaring European Energy Prices
| Paul Clarke PhD
CEO & President
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Larry Busnardo
VP, Investor Relations
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| Investor Relations - North America
KIN Communications Inc.
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CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and the filing of the Offering Document and the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, risks that the Offering may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the intended use of proceeds from the Offering may not be used as contemplated; risks that the Offering Document may not be made available as contemplated; risks that regulatory approvals for the Offering may not be received as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company's planned operations may not be completed as contemplated, or at all, or that the anticipated benefits from the Company's planned operations may not be realized as anticipated, or at all; risks that the Company's plans for the STA fairway may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company's acquisition of its own 3D seismic survey over the STA Fairway may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not receive necessary regulatory approvals; risks that the Company may not provide prospective resource disclosure in an NI 51-101 report as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not be able to carry out its exploration plans as contemplated, or at all and risks related to the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
This news release contains future oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, " FOFI ") (including, without limitation, statements regarding expected project break-even costs and are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. The FOFI has been prepared by management to provide an outlook of the Company's activities and prospects, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company and management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's reasonable estimates and judgments, however, actual results of operations of the Company and the resulting financial results may vary from the amounts set forth herein. Any FOFI speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any FOFI, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, unless required by applicable laws.
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Source: CanCambria Energy Corp.
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