Ukrainians' Bank Deposits Rise To UAH 1.76T Deposit Guarantee Fund

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the press service of Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund, Ukrinform reports.

Of the total amount of individual deposits as of September 1, 2026, deposits in the national currency amounted to UAH 1.158 trillion, up UAH 2.9 billion in August 2026, while foreign-currency deposits amounted to UAH 602.3 billion, up UAH 6.7 billion over the month.

Individual entrepreneurs accounted for 3.2% of depositors as of September 1, 2026, and for 11.8% of the total value of deposits. Their deposits in banks amounted to UAH 208.2 billion. The fund recalled that deposits of individual entrepreneurs are covered by the Deposit Guarantee Fund's guarantees.

The distribution of individual deposits among member banks, according to the National Bank of Ukraine's classification of banks into groups, was as follows as of September 1: state-owned banks accounted for 59.8%, privately owned banks for 22.8%, and banks belonging to foreign banking groups for 17.4%.

The press service also recalled that all banks in Ukraine are members of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. As of September 1, 2026, there were 59 banks in the fund's register of members.

As of August 1, 2026, the total amount of deposits held by individuals, including individual entrepreneurs, in Ukrainian banks stood at UAH 1.75 trillion, or UAH 1.3 billion more than the previous month's figure.