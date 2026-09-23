Essilorluxottica And Meta Further Advance AI Glasses Category With New Products Revealed At Meta Connect

The two companies introduce new line of audio AI glasses and next generation of

Ray-Ban Meta, the world's leading AI glasses

Paris, France and Menlo Park, California (24 September 2026) – EssilorLuxottica and Meta Platforms, the partnership behind the fast-growing smart eyewear category, unveiled the next generation of AI glasses at Meta Connect. Expanding their groundbreaking portfolio of products, the companies announced a new line of audio glasses, a third generation of Ray-Ban Meta, as well as new models, features and geographies for existing products. By the end of this year, the companies will offer more than 100 different styles of AI glasses. And they announced Meta's new personal AI agent, Muse, will be coming to AI glasses.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio: Given that audio is consistently Ray-Ban Meta's most popular feature, particularly because the glasses deliver high-quality sound without having to close off the world around you, the companies have introduced Ray-Ban Meta Audio, a camera-free line of AI glasses, their lightest and slimmest yet, weighing as low as 43 grams, offering maximum comfort with professional-adjustable temple tips, adjustable or swappable nose pads and overextension hinges ensuring a perfect fit for all-day wear. Ray-Ban Meta Audio will launch in two new styles: Clubmaster and Burbank, both compatible with a wide range of optical prescriptions.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3: Also unveiled at Meta Connect was the next generation of the world's leading AI glasses: Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 comes in a slimmer, more comfortable design with longer battery life and a customizable action button for instant access to Meta AI. The Gen 3 collection, which comes in 27 color and lens combinations, will now include one of the most legendary silhouettes, the Aviator, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, making it a milestone moment for the brand. The collection will also include Zena, a bold new style with a distinctive and modern cat eye look, and the iconic Wayfarer in both standard and large sizes.

Opening the category to new audiences: Meta Glasses with EssilorLuxottica are also expanding with two new styles – Capri and Nova – to offer a wider consumer choice and introducing also two new models designed with the international icon, LISA. These round out the most expansive and accessible portfolio of AI glasses.

A richer AI glasses experience: Muse, a personal AI agent, is coming to all the companies' AI glasses (available in US only), handling tasks hands-free so wearers can stay present. Capture also improves with Dynamic Photo and Landscape Crop Mode, alongside support for Dolby Atmos. Finally, Hearing Enhancement (available in US only), an FDA-cleared software feature for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss, arrives via one-time payment or subscription later this year. Powering the next generation of AI capabilities with consumer privacy in mind, Meta will bring“private processing” to AI glasses later this year. The portfolio of AI glasses from EssilorLuxottica and Meta will welcome new features ranging from guided workouts and nutrition, expanding navigation with cycling and public transit directions.

Global retail expansion: EssilorLuxottica is bringing the already loved portfolio of AI glasses to more consumers, expanding in the coming months in these new markets: Poland, Portugal, Israel, South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Malaysia and the Philippines. Additionally, Meta Ray-Ban Display are now available to purchase online and are expanding into five new markets. The glasses go on sale today in the UK and Canada. Pre-orders will progressively start from today in France, Italy and Germany, initially through select retail locations in Vancouver, Toronto, London, Paris, Milan, Rome, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich.

“From launching the original Ray-Ban Stories five years ago to building a powerful assortment of AI glasses with strong consumer choice across brands, price points and tech features, we're proud of our pioneering role in the category. As we expand with new innovations that have long been in the works like Ray-Ban Meta Audio, and develop new use cases for glasses, our ability to anticipate and deliver on consumer needs and desires will grow even stronger,” commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, EssilorLuxottica.

“AI glasses need to match people's individual sense of style while looking and feeling great on every kind of face. Meta and EssilorLuxottica are working to make sure every person can find the right pair for them, and the products we announced today bring new options for everyone,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta.

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