Rivian's New R2 Joins R1S And R1T In EV Maker's Largest Recall



According to the filing posted by NHTSA, the rearview camera image in the vehicles involved in the recall may be obstructed by a notification when in reverse, risking rear visibility.

Rivian is not aware of any customer reports, accidents, injuries, or fatalities that may be related to the issue in any market. The recall arrives as Rivian tries to scale its lower-priced R2.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) slipped about 1% on Wednesday after U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted a filing showing that the company is recalling nearly 99,000 vehicles over concerns about the rearview camera image.

RIVN's decline on Wednesday followed a 1.4% drop on Tuesday and left the stock well below its 52-week high near $22.69.

This marks Rivian's largest U.S. passenger-vehicle recall by unit count. The recall impacts 98,828 vehicles, including the company's 2022-2027 model year R1S SUVs, 2022-2026 model year R1T pickups and the company's newest offering, the R2 midsize SUV. It is the first recall to include the R2, which began customer deliveries in June.

What NHTSA Said

According to the filing posted by NHTSA, the rearview camera image in the vehicles involved in the recall may be obstructed by a notification when in reverse, reducing rear visibility and increasing crash risk. The company has already released an over-the-air software update to resolve the issue. The fix has already been installed on more than 95% of affected vehicles, the NHTSA filing said.

Rivian is not aware of any customer reports, accidents, injuries, or fatalities that may be related to the issue in any market. The issue was identified during internal testing, and starting August 10, the company built vehicles with corrected code.

Recall Affects Newest Offering

The recall arrives as Rivian tries to scale its lower-priced R2. Unlike the company's pricier R1 vehicles, which start around $80,000, the base R2 variant is slated to start at around $45,000. However, the company started deliveries with the more premium dual-motor Performance version with launch package priced at $57,990. The cheaper offerings are slated to arrive later this year and in 2027.

In July, the company raised 2026 delivery guidance to 65,000–70,000 vehicles and posted $1.66 billion in second-quarter revenue after starting R2 shipments. The company said deliveries will be weighted toward the end of the year as it adds another shift for R2 production.

How Did RIVN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIVN stock remained 'neutral' at the time of writing, while message volume stayed 'high.'

A Stocktwits user said that they just took delivery of their R2 and voiced optimism for the“hit vehicle” driving up shares.

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Another dismissed the stock's slip on Wednesday, noting the overall market dip.

View this Stocktwits post

RIVN stock has fallen 24% year-to-date.

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