OBG Real Estate Brokers Announces Payment Plan For Nasim Al Bahr Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBG Real Estate Brokers has released the payment plan and project details for Nasim Al Bahr, a beachfront residential development under construction on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. OBG Real Estate Brokers, a UAE master agency, is the exclusive sales partner for the development.

Under the payment plan, buyers pay 20% of the purchase price during construction, 30% at handover, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028, and the remaining 50% over three years after handover.

Payment Plan and Handover

The Nasim Al Bahr payment plan is structured in three stages:



20% of the purchase price during construction

30% of the purchase price at handover in the first quarter of 2028 50% of the purchase price over three years after handover

The staging means that payments made during the construction period are limited to the first fifth of the purchase price, while 80% of the price falls due at or after handover.

The post-handover portion allows buyers to settle half of the purchase price over the three years after they have received the keys to their residence. For purchasers, the structure sets out a defined timeline: payments during construction, handover in the first quarter of 2028 and a three-year settlement period after handover.









Residences and Villas

Nasim Al Bahr comprises 392 residences, ranging from one- to five-bedroom apartments and penthouses, and 55 villas and townhouses, including a Presidential Villa. The residential towers step down to a sequence of villas and townhouses along the bay.

The residences are fully furnished, with interiors finished in natural stone and timber in sand, dune and sea tones.

Private Beachfront Living

Nasim Al Bahr is a private residential address on the waterfront of Al Marjan Island, with direct access to the beach from the residences.

Residents will have access to a range of amenities, including a spa, a gym, indoor padel, multiple pools and dining options, placing everyday wellness, sport and leisure facilities close to home.

Location

Al Marjan Island is a man-made archipelago off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. Nasim Al Bahr is approximately 30 minutes by car from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and approximately 60 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Executive Comment

“Nasim Al Bahr gives buyers a private address directly on the beach at Al Marjan Island, with a full range of amenities and a payment plan that continues for three years after handover,” said Craig Benjamin English, Managing Director of OBG Real Estate Brokers, the exclusive sales partner for the development.“Our role as exclusive sales partner is to guide buyers through the development, its payment structure and the handover timeline.”

The Role of OBG Real Estate Brokers

OBG Real Estate Brokers acts as master agency and exclusive sales partner for Nasim Al Bahr. The firm's role is sales and client advisory rather than development, with the construction and delivery of the project resting with its developer.

Buyers can contact OBG Real Estate Brokers for details on Nasim Al Bahr, its residences, its amenities and its payment plan.

About OBG Real Estate Brokers

OBG Real Estate Brokers is a master agency with over 13 years of experience in selling exclusive projects in the UAE. The firm specializes in luxury property and provides sales, advisory and property management services to international and high-net-worth buyers. OBG Real Estate Brokers is the exclusive sales partner for Nasim Al Bahr.





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CONTACT: Daniel Page OBG Real Estate Brokers... +971 56 725 4953