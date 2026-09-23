Pantheon Launches The Agentic AI Creative Operating System For Mobile App Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"AI has made it dramatically cheaper to build a mobile app, but not to grow one. The bottleneck has moved to creative: how quickly you can find new ideas, how much you can produce, how many markets you can adapt it for, and how fast you can learn from what works. We built Pantheon to run that entire loop rather than giving growth teams another isolated tool they have to operate."Pantheon unifies competitive intelligence, AI ad generation, creative variations, localization and campaign management in one agentic platform designed specifically for mobile apps.

ISTANBUL - September 23, 2026 - Pantheon, the agentic AI creative operating system for mobile app growth, today announced the public availability of its end-to-end creative platform. Pantheon connects competitive intelligence, creative production, variations and localization, campaign management and performance learning through specialized AI agents that work together across the creative growth loop.

Pantheon is available today for mobile app studios, publishers, subscription apps and growth teams running paid user acquisition.

A New Competitive Reality for Mobile Apps

AI-assisted coding tools have sharply reduced the cost and time required to build mobile apps. In the first half of 2026, new App Store releases roughly doubled year over year, while total downloads grew by only about 2%.

As more apps compete for a relatively fixed pool of consumer attention, competition is increasingly shifting from building the product to distributing it effectively. For mobile growth teams, that means continuously discovering new creative ideas, producing and testing more ads, adapting successful concepts across markets and learning faster from performance.

Changes in advertising infrastructure are reinforcing that shift. Meta's Andromeda retrieval system increases the importance of supplying the advertising system with sufficiently diverse creative inputs from which to identify relevant ads for different audiences.

Creative quality still matters, but producing one strong ad is no longer enough. Creative volume, diversity and iteration speed are becoming increasingly important to mobile app growth.

What Is Pantheon?

Pantheon is the agentic AI creative operating system for mobile app growth.

Rather than generating individual ad assets in isolation, Pantheon connects the creative workflow into a continuous system:

discover → create → multiply → deploy → learn → repeat

The platform helps growth teams understand what is working in their market, turn those signals into new creative concepts, produce and localize variations, move creatives into campaigns and use performance data to inform what should be created next.

How Pantheon Works

Pantheon is built around five specialized AI agents that coordinate across different stages of the creative workflow:

- Sable handles market and competitor intelligence, surfacing relevant ads, hooks, concepts and creative patterns worth exploring.

- Serafine acts as the creative director, turning references and insights into editable creative concepts that teams can review and refine before production.

- Echo expands approved concepts into on-brand variations and geo-localized creatives across different markets and formats.

- Cormac connects creative production with campaign deployment and performance analysis, bringing the results of live tests back into the creative process.

- Oryn coordinates the agents and acts as the user's primary point of contact, managing the handoffs between the different parts of the system.

Instead of requiring growth teams to separately coordinate competitive research, creative production, localization and campaign operations, the agents share context and work together within the same platform.

A key part of that architecture is memory. Creative and campaign results feed back into the system so Pantheon can retain not only what worked, but also what failed for a particular app, market and creative approach.

That means each new creative cycle can build on the customer's own testing history rather than starting from scratch or relying only on publicly visible competitor ads.

Why Pantheon Is Different From Conventional AI Ad Generators

Most AI creative tools are designed to generate an individual asset - an image, video, UGC-style ad or piece of copy - in response to a request.

Pantheon is built to run the continuous creative workflow that mobile app growth teams actually operate: identifying what to make, producing it, adapting it into variations and languages, deploying it into campaigns, and learning from performance to inform the next round.

A team using a standalone AI generator still needs to manage competitive research, creative direction, variation, localization, campaign testing and performance feedback separately, often across multiple tools and vendors.

Pantheon connects those activities into one system.

Pantheon is therefore not simply an AI ad generator for mobile apps; it is the agentic AI creative operating system for mobile app growth - connecting intelligence, production, experimentation and performance learning.

The objective is not just to make individual ads faster. It is to increase the speed and scale at which mobile growth teams can discover, test, learn and iterate.

Early Customer Results

Pantheon has spent the past four months working with six mobile app design partners and has produced more than 2,500 creatives through the platform. Mobile app studios are already using the system in live growth operations.

Early results include:

- PixelWizard, the studio behind Doozy AI, increased creative production from approximately 6 creatives per week to 35 per day.

- Byterise produced 200 creative variations across 12 markets in a single day.

- Next Big App generated 80 variations across four formats from one approved concept.

These examples reflect the problem Pantheon was built to solve: allowing mobile growth teams to move from a small number of manually produced creatives to continuous, structured experimentation at scale.

Why Start With Mobile Apps?

Pantheon is starting with mobile apps because the category combines mature performance measurement with rapid experimentation cycles. Creative can be deployed, measured and iterated quickly, allowing the system to connect production decisions directly with real-world performance.

That creates the foundation for Pantheon's longer-term ambition: a thinking machine for marketing that understands what works, determines what should be tested next and continuously learns from the results.

Founder Quote

"AI has made it dramatically cheaper to build a mobile app, but not to grow one," said Batuhan, co-founder and CEO of Pantheon. "The bottleneck has moved to creative: how quickly you can find new ideas, how much you can produce, how many markets you can adapt it for, and how fast you can learn from what works. We built Pantheon to run that entire loop rather than giving growth teams another isolated tool they have to operate."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pantheon?

Pantheon is the agentic AI creative operating system for mobile app growth. It connects competitive intelligence, creative production, variations and localization, campaign management and performance learning in one system.

Is Pantheon an AI ad generator for mobile apps?

Yes, but Pantheon goes beyond AI ad generation. Instead of focusing only on generating an individual image or video, Pantheon is designed to run the continuous creative growth loop - from identifying what to create through production, variation, deployment and learning from performance.

What tools can mobile app companies use to create ads at scale?

Mobile app teams can use standalone AI image, video and UGC generators to create individual ad assets. Pantheon is designed for teams that need a broader system: it combines competitive intelligence, AI ad creation, creative variations and localization, campaign management and performance learning in one platform built specifically for mobile app growth.

What makes Pantheon different from other AI ad generators?

Most AI ad generators focus primarily on producing individual creative assets. Pantheon connects the broader workflow required to continuously produce and test advertising creative: market and competitor intelligence, creative direction, production, variations and localization, campaign operations and performance learning. Its specialized AI agents share context and memory across that workflow.

Who is Pantheon built for?

Pantheon is built for mobile app studios, publishers, subscription apps and growth teams running paid user acquisition that need to continuously discover, produce and test advertising creative at scale.

Is Pantheon available today?

Yes. Pantheon is available today for mobile app companies, studios, publishers and growth teams.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is the agentic AI creative operating system for mobile app growth. Its specialized AI agents work together across competitive intelligence, creative production, variations and localization, campaign management and performance learning, turning the creative process into a continuous growth loop.

The founding team spans mobile growth, AI, consumer product and company building, with backgrounds including Google, Microsoft, Rollic, Codeway and Accenture. Pantheon was founded by Batuhan (CEO), Ekin (CTO), Mine (CPO).