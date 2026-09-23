Brandstory A Web Development Company In Bangalore Builds Websites Around Real Business Needs

MENAFN - GetNews)"“A website should solve a business problem, not simply provide a digital presence. Our approach brings business requirements, user experience, development, SEO and performance into the same process, so the website is built around how customers use it and what the business needs from it. This also gives businesses a stronger foundation for improving the website as their requirements evolve,” said Bala Kumaran, Founder & Director, BrandStory."BrandStory, a Web Development Company in Bangalore, is taking a business-first approach to website development by bringing planning, UI/UX, development, SEO, performance and post-launch support into one workflow. The approach addresses common website challenges such as slow performance, poor mobile usability, weak search visibility and low enquiries, helping businesses build websites around real customer and business requirements.

BENGALURU, INDIA - September 23, 2026 - BrandStory, a Web Development Company in Bangalore, is focusing its website development work on a problem many businesses face after launching a new website. A website may look good, yet still struggle with slow loading, poor mobile usability, weak search visibility, unclear navigation or low enquiry rates.

BrandStory brings website planning, design, development, SEO and performance into the same process. The aim is to build websites around how people use them and what the business needs from its digital presence.

BrandStory Starts With The Business Requirement

Website projects at BrandStory begin with understanding the business, its customers and the purpose of the website. The team then works through planning, wireframes, design, development, testing and launch.

This helps avoid a common problem in website projects. Design and development often happen first, while SEO, content structure, performance and conversion requirements are considered later.

BrandStory's ecommerce website development company in bangalore services include custom websites, e-commerce development, CMS solutions, web applications, API integrations and responsive websites. The company also works with platforms and technologies such as WordPress, Shopify, React, Angular, Node and Laravel.

Bringing Design and Development Together

A website needs to work well before it needs to look impressive. Visitors should be able to find information quickly, move between pages easily and complete the action the business wants them to take.

As a Web Design Company in Bangalore, BrandStory combines UI/UX design with development rather than treating the two as separate services. Mobile layouts, navigation, page structure, content placement and technical requirements are considered during the project.

The technology is selected based on the project rather than using one platform for every business.

Making Search Part Of Website Development

A new website also needs to be found. Poor site structure, missing page information, weak internal linking and technical issues often create problems for search visibility.

BrandStory includes SEO considerations during website development. Page structure, mobile responsiveness, loading speed, technical implementation and content organization are considered alongside design and development. This gives the website a stronger base for SEO and other digital marketing activities after launch.

Website Work Continues After Launch

Launching the website is only one stage of the project. Businesses still need to manage updates, security, technical issues, content changes and performance.

BrandStory provides website maintenance and support after launch. Its services include updates, security support, backups, bug fixes, performance monitoring and ongoing optimization. This also gives businesses room to make improvements based on website data rather than leaving the site unchanged after launch.

One Team Across The Digital Work

Website development company in chennai often connects with other parts of digital marketing. A business may need SEO for organic traffic, paid campaigns for lead generation, content for search and social media for customer engagement.

BrandStory provides these services alongside web development, including SEO, performance marketing, social media, branding, content and UI/UX.

For businesses comparing the best web development company in Bangalore, the evaluation goes beyond coding. Experience with design, SEO, performance, integrations, communication and post-launch support also matters when selecting a website development partner.

Building Websites For Long-Term Use

BrandStory's website development approach focuses on building a website around the business rather than starting with a fixed template or technology.

The process brings business requirements, design, development, search and ongoing website support into one workflow. This gives businesses a practical foundation for improving their website as their needs change.

About BrandStory

Founded in 2014, BrandStory is a digital transformation company providing technology, design and digital marketing services to businesses across different industries. Its services include web development, UI/UX, SEO, performance marketing, social media marketing, branding and content. BrandStory works with startups, growing businesses and enterprises in India and international markets, with its work focused on solving specific business and digital requirements.

Company Address

BrandStory Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 5, 3rd Floor, 1st Cross, Krishna Reddy Colony,Domlur Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560071