MENAFN - GetNews) "A standardized consultation and credentialing protocol now governs how prospective patients are evaluated at Peak Hair Restoration Clinic's Istanbul and New York locations, ahead of a planned Miami expansion."Peak Hair Restoration Clinic details a surgeon-led consultation and credentialing standard for hair transplant patients in New York, Istanbul, and Miami.

NEW YORK - 23 September, 2026 - Peak Hair Restoration Clinic, a hair loss treatment provider offering Sapphire FUE, PRP, and stem cell therapy programs, today outlined a standardized consultation and credentialing framework for patients evaluating hairline restoration options at its Istanbul and New York clinics. The framework requires every prospective patient to complete a direct assessment with a credentialed surgeon before any treatment plan or graft count is proposed, rather than a sales-style consultation handled by non-clinical staff. The clinic says the change responds to patients arriving at first visits with quotes generated before anyone examined their scalp or donor area.

Demand for hair transplant consultations in New York City has grown alongside broader awareness of hair loss treatment options, and patients researching the New York hair restoration market increasingly ask who actually reviews their donor capacity before a price is quoted. Professional bodies including the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery have flagged non-clinician consultations and unverified credentials as a recurring source of patient complaints across the category. Peak Hair Restoration Clinic says its 2026 standard is meant to close that gap for patients comparing clinics in Istanbul and New York.

A Peak Hair Restoration Clinic spokesperson said the change was overdue for the category. "A consultation should tell a patient what their donor area can realistically support, not what a script was written to sell," the spokesperson said. "Every graft count and every treatment recommendation now has to trace back to a clinician who actually looked at the patient."

Surgeon-Led Consultation Before Any Treatment Plan

Under the new standard, no graft count, price, or treatment recommendation is issued until a credentialed surgeon has assessed the patient's donor capacity, scalp condition, and hair loss pattern directly, whether the visit happens in person or by video. This applies across the clinic's offerings, from candidates exploring Sapphire FUE hair transplant to those better suited to PRP or stem cell therapy based on donor supply and hair loss stage. The clinic says the assessment step is designed to separate patients who are strong surgical candidates from those for whom non-surgical options, or no treatment at all, are more appropriate.

Published Credentialing Requirements

The standard also requires that the credentials of the surgeon performing or supervising each patient's assessment be disclosed before scheduling, including board certification and hair restoration-specific training. Peak Hair Restoration Clinic says this addresses a common source of confusion in the category, where technicians or coordinators sometimes conduct the substantive parts of a consultation without a surgeon's direct involvement. Patients are told in writing which clinician reviewed their case and which clinician will oversee their treatment.

Transparent Graft-Count and Pricing Disclosure

Following assessment, patients receive a written estimate that itemizes the proposed graft count range, the treatment approach recommended, and the follow-up visits included, rather than a single bundled figure. The clinic says this format lets patients compare a quote against their own donor capacity rather than accepting a number at face value. A written recovery outline is provided alongside the estimate so patients understand the expected timeline before committing to a date.

A second Peak Hair Restoration Clinic spokesperson comment framed the standard as consistent across locations: "Istanbul and New York operate under the same consultation requirement, and the Miami location now in development will follow it from its first day of patient visits." The clinic said no changes to pricing or treatment protocols were involved, only to how and when information reaches the patient.

About Peak Hair Restoration Clinic

Peak Hair Restoration Clinic provides hair transplant and non-surgical hair restoration treatments, including Sapphire FUE, PRP packages, and stem cell therapy, for patients seeking natural-looking hairline results. The clinic operates locations in Istanbul and New York, with a Miami location in development. Every patient assessment is conducted directly by a credentialed surgeon, who determines donor capacity, graft count, and treatment recommendation before a plan is proposed, and written estimates disclose graft-count ranges and recovery timelines rather than a single bundled price. The clinic frames its approach as a medical assessment rather than a sales process, with no-obligation consultations available to patients comparing options in New York and beyond. More information is available at peakhairtransplant.