Granite Credit Union And Rancho Markets Invite Community To Grand Opening Celebration In American Fork

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Opening Marks Granite Credit Union's 14th Branch, Second Utah County Location, and Fifth In-Store Branch Partnership with Rancho Markets

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union and Rancho Markets invite the community to a free grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 702 East State Street in American Fork.

The event celebrates the opening of Granite Credit Union's newest branch location, representing the credit union's 14th branch overall, second location in Utah County, and fifth branch located inside a Rancho Markets store.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Community members are invited to enjoy a full day of family-friendly entertainment, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live mariachi music, Aztec and folkloric dance performances, lucha libre wrestling, carnival games, giveaways, food, prizes, special offers, and opportunities to enter the popular Money Machine.

"American Fork is an important milestone in Granite Credit Union's continued growth and commitment to serving communities across Utah," said Mark Young, President and CEO of Granite Credit Union. "Our partnership with Rancho Markets allows us to provide convenient, accessible financial services while creating meaningful connections within the communities we serve."

The celebration is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring family and friends and experience the newest Granite Credit Union branch while enjoying a day of entertainment and community festivities.

For additional event details, visit Granite Credit Union Upcoming Events.

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, visit granite.org

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 40,000 members, has 14 branch locations, and over $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen.

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