Robbins LLP Urges AVEX Stockholders To Contact The Firm For Information About The Class Action Against AEVEX Corp.

The complaint alleges that AEVEX concealed a pre-arranged plan by which Madison, which owned 100% of AEVEX's common stock, would override its commitment to the 180-day lock-up that was designed to prevent Madison from selling its shares immediately after the IPO.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period interested in becoming lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP prior to October 20, 2026 deadline.

What Was AEVEX's Path to its IPO?

Madison is a Chicago, IL-based private equity firm. Immediately prior to the IPO, Madison owned 100% of AEVEX's common stock, and after completion of the IPO, Madison continued to own 77.5% of AEVEX's common stock. According to the IPO Offering Documents, AEVEX is“a controlled company” by virtue of Madison's outsized ownership of AEVEX's common stock.

Why Was AEVEX Sued?

The complaint alleges that AEVEX made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and financial condition during the Class Period.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the AEVEX failed to disclose that the Company conveyed a commitment to follow a 180-day“lock-up” and therefore prevent Madison from selling its Class A common stock or converting or exchanging its Class B or LLC Units into Class A common stock for public sale until at least October 13, 2026, while simultaneously concealing a pre-arranged plan between Madison and the Underwriter Defendants to prematurely abrogate that commitment and allow for an SPO shortly after the IPO. Plaintiff alleges that through that SPO, Madison would earn over $200 million and the Underwriter Defendants would share in a further $8-plus million in fees.

Why Did AEVEX's Stock Drop?

The complaint alleges after the market closed on June 1, 2026, defendants filed a registration statement with the SEC on Form S-1 announcing the Company's intention to sell eight million more shares of Class A common stock to the investing public via an SPO. On June 3, defendants sold eight million shares at $27.00 per share through the same underwriters involved in the IPO.

Of the eight million Class A common stock sold in the SPO, 2,273,843 shares would be sold from Madison's Class A holdings, while the other 5,726,157 Class A shares sold in the offering would be newly issued shares, the proceeds of which AEVEX would use to purchase an equivalent number of Madison's other holdings in AEVEX earned zero from the SPO, while the Underwriter Defendants shared in over $8 million more in fees.

In reaction to the after-market filing of the June 1, 2026 registration statement, on June 2, 2026, AEVEX's Class A common stock fell approximately 16% against the prior day's closing price, wiping out over $700 million in market capitalization. And in response to the pre-market filing of the final prospectus on June 5, 2026, AEVEX's common stock fell a further 7% that day, erasing about $200 million more in market capitalization.

Who Can Participate in the AEVEX Case?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AEVEX Class A common stock: (a) between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026, and (b) pursuant to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on April 17, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must do so by October 20, 2026.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the AEVEX Corp. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?



Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $2 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against AEVEX Corp. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.