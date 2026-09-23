Rebecca Sekulich Nears 100Th Home Reimagination Project, Delivering Enhanced Property Value In Santa Monica

Rebecca Sekulich

Sekulich Homes leverages strategic design and Compass financing to redefine real estate transactions and homeowner returns in the Los Angeles area.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rebecca Sekulich, the driving force behind Sekulich Homes, is approaching a significant milestone with her 100th home reimagination project in the Santa Monica and greater Los Angeles area. This achievement highlights her distinctive approach to real estate, which integrates design expertise, strategic renovation, and market insights to maximize property value for sellers.Rebecca has dedicated over two decades to the real estate landscape, establishing Sekulich Homes with a focus on transforming properties and delivering value for her clients. Her background, which includes cartography, three-dimensional design, and film production, provides her with a unique perspective for aesthetic appraisal, strategic planning, and resourceful execution within real estate. Rebecca specializes in a bespoke methodology that helps homeowners unlock their property's potential through targeted design, renovation, and marketing strategies, rather than simply listing a home.The reimagination process developed by Rebecca centers on identifying and enhancing hidden value within properties. She oversees each project from initial design concepts and contractor coordination to staging and marketing. This comprehensive, client-centric approach, combined with her experience in luxury homes, estates, trusts, probate properties, and off-market opportunities, distinguishes Sekulich Homes in the market. A notable example of her methodology includes a Mar Vista home that, following a complete reimagination under Rebecca's guidance, sold for $445,000 over the asking price.Sekulich Homes' model includes a collaboration with Compass, a real estate technology company. Compass provides financing solutions for property enhancements, offering clients up to $40,000 without charge, with additional financing available for a small fee. Rebecca often bridges further financial gaps, tying her project management fee directly to the increased sale price. This strategy aims to ensure alignment with client objectives, with projects frequently resulting in substantial returns for sellers."My mission has always been to transform properties into valuable assets while creating new opportunities for homeowners," said Rebecca Sekulich, founder of Sekulich Homes. "Each reimagination project represents not just a transaction, but a step towards helping clients achieve their financial and life aspirations, whether it's paying off debt, funding education, or moving into a dream home."For more information about Rebecca's unique approach to real estate and her reimagination projects, visit her official Compass website. Sekulich Homes is committed to guiding clients through property transformations, leveraging a trusted network of construction and design professionals to deliver comprehensive solutions in the Los Angeles market.

Rebecca Sekulich

Sekulich Homes

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Rebecca Sekulich Nears 100th Home Reimagination Project, Delivering Enhanced Property Value in Santa Monica News Provided By Feature Spotlight September 23, 2026, 23:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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