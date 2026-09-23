Michelle Thorne Realtor Continues Dedicated Real Estate Service In St. John's, Newfoundland

Michelle Thorne

Long-standing professional at Keller Williams Platinum Realty brings extensive market insight and client-centric support to homebuyers and sellers.

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Michelle Thorne, a respected real estate professional affiliated with Keller Williams Platinum Realty, continues to provide comprehensive real estate services to clients in St. John's, Newfoundland. With a career spanning back to the mid-1990s in property management and transitioning into real estate sales in 2007, Michelle offers deep local market knowledge and a proven approach to property transactions. Her work is characterized by dedicated service and a focus on guiding individuals through significant life changes associated with buying or selling property.Michelle's extensive experience in the Newfoundland real estate sector began with property management, providing a foundational understanding of the local housing landscape. This background paved the way for her move into sales, where she has since cultivated a reputation for clear direction and support for her clientele. Her long-standing presence in the community has allowed her to witness and adapt to market shifts, positioning her as a knowledgeable advisor.Michelle's approach extends beyond transactional details, emphasizing the personal aspects of each client's journey. She specializes in residential sales but also assists a diverse range of clients, including first-time homebuyers, those seeking to upsize or downsize, and individuals interested in land or commercial property investments. Michelle recognizes that each property transaction is often linked to a pivotal life event, such as a new marriage, family changes, or financial adjustments, and provides tailored support during these times. Her client-first philosophy has led to consistent year-over-year growth, primarily driven by repeat clients and referrals. She also actively mentors new agents within her office's program, contributing to the broader real estate community."Every sale or purchase is deeply connected to a significant life event for my clients," said Michelle Thorne, Realtor at Keller Williams Platinum Realty. "My goal is to provide clear guidance and support, ensuring they feel confident and informed as they navigate their next chapter in the Newfoundland real estate market."For more information about real estate services in St. John's, Newfoundland, visit example or contact Michelle Thorne. Michelle Thorne Realtor offers personalized guidance for individuals and families navigating property transactions throughout the St. John's area.

Michelle Thorne

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Michelle Thorne Realtor Continues Dedicated Real Estate Service in St. John's, Newfoundland News Provided By Feature Spotlight September 23, 2026, 23:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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