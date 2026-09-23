Brian Cooper Dill of TURF ZONE USA Addresses Rat and Gopher Damage Beneath Artificial Turf

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, is helping homeowners address a common artificial turf concern: rats, gophers, and other burrowing pests digging beneath turf and damaging the prepared surface.

“Homeowners invest in artificial turf to create a clean, attractive, and durable outdoor space,” said Brian Cooper Dill

Brian Cooper Dill:“Our goal is to address potential problems before they develop by combining proper site preparation with specialized materials that help protect the installation.”

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, is helping homeowners address a common artificial turf concern: rats and gophers

- Brian Cooper Dill

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, is helping homeowners address a common artificial turf concern: rats, gophers, and other burrowing pests digging beneath turf and damaging the prepared surface.

Although artificial turf requires less maintenance than natural grass, improper ground preparation can leave landscaping vulnerable to tunneling and burrowing. Rats and gophers may create voids beneath the turf, causing uneven areas, raised sections, loose edges, and damage to the installation.

To help prevent these problems, TURF ZONE USA uses specialized wire mesh as part of its installation process where site conditions and project requirements call for additional underground protection. Installed beneath the artificial turf system, the mesh creates a reinforced barrier designed to make it more difficult for burrowing pests to enter from below.

“Homeowners invest in artificial turf to create a clean, attractive, and durable outdoor space,” said Brian Cooper Dill.“Our goal is to address potential problems before they develop by combining proper site preparation with specialized materials that help protect the installation.”

TURF ZONE USA evaluates each property before installation to identify potential pest activity, soil conditions, drainage concerns, and other factors that may affect the project. The company then recommends appropriate preparation and protective measures based on the property's needs.

While specialized wire mesh can help reduce the risk of burrowing damage, it is not a guarantee that pests will never appear. Existing infestations, nearby vegetation, irrigation systems, fences, and other access points may also require attention from a qualified pest-control professional.

Homeowners experiencing rat or gopher activity, or those planning a new artificial turf installation, can learn more by visiting turfzoneusa.

About TURF ZONE USA

TURF ZONE USA provides professional artificial turf installation and maintenance services for residential and commercial properties. The company focuses on durable installation practices, proper site preparation, and long-term solutions for homeowners and businesses.

Bob Domani

American Data Company

+1 310-206-4831

email us here

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Brian Cooper Dill of TURF ZONE USA Addresses Rat and Gopher Damage Beneath Artificial Turf News Provided By American Data Company September 23, 2026, 23:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Technology



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