Beyond Test Scores: G-TELP Highlights Functional English In The AI Era

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ongoing ITSC research explores how AI, globalization, and cross-border work are reshaping English communication needs for institutions and employers.

- Janna Schaefer, Senior Researcher at ITSC GroupSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- G-TELP, the English proficiency assessment developed by the International Testing Services Center (ITSC), is highlighting the growing importance of functional English proficiency as communication demands evolve across education and the global workplace.As organizations increasingly rely on multinational teams, remote collaboration, and AI-assisted workflows, English proficiency is becoming more than a measure of grammar or test-taking ability. Students and employees are expected to communicate across borders, interpret complex information, collaborate digitally, and use AI tools effectively in real academic and professional settings.“For too long, language testing has focused heavily on how well candidates perform on a test rather than how effectively they can use English in real situations,” said Janna Schaefer, Senior Researcher at ITSC Group.“G-TELP was built around a different question: can a candidate actually function in English-in a classroom, in a meeting, in the workplace, and in everyday communication?”G-TELP uses a criterion-referenced approach designed to measure candidates against defined proficiency benchmarks rather than simply rank them against other test-takers. Its assessments are structured around practical language use across academic, professional, and everyday contexts, including Speaking, Writing, and G-TELP Business assessments.Researching English Proficiency in the AI EraITSC is currently conducting research titled“Measuring English Proficiency in the AI Era: Why Reliable Language Assessment Has Become a Strategic Workforce Imperative.”The ongoing research examines how globalization, remote collaboration, and generative AI are changing communication demands in the workplace. It explores the continuing role of English proficiency as employees increasingly work across borders, collaborate within multinational teams, and use AI tools to support writing, research, analysis, and decision-making.Rather than assuming AI reduces the importance of language skills, the research considers how employees still need to formulate clear instructions, interpret AI-generated information, evaluate accuracy, communicate findings, and collaborate effectively.“Validity and reliability are not one-time checkpoints for us,” said Janna Schaefer, Senior Researcher at ITSC Group.“We continue to examine how assessment design and scoring can better reflect the English skills people actually need in academic and professional environments.”Turning Assessment Results into ActionFor universities, employers, and other institutions, English assessment can provide value beyond a single overall score.G-TELP offers detailed score reporting and institutional dashboard tools that help organizations review performance across skill areas, identify strengths and areas for improvement, and better understand learner or candidate performance.These tools can support admissions, placement, recruitment, employee training, workforce development, and program evaluation.ITSC encourages universities, companies, and other institutions to make greater use of G-TELP score reports and dashboard tools as part of a broader, data-informed approach to evaluating and developing English communication skills.Institutions interested in using G-TELP assessments, score reports, or dashboard tools may visit .About G-TELPG-TELP (General Tests of English Language Proficiency) is developed by the International Testing Services Center (ITSC) and is used by governments, universities, employers, and other organizations to assess English proficiency. Its assessments are designed around a criterion-referenced approach focused on functional English ability.About ITSC GroupITSC Group develops and delivers educational assessment solutions focused on reliable, fair, and practical proficiency measurement. Through assessment development, research, and institutional reporting tools, ITSC supports organizations seeking data-driven approaches to language assessment and learner development.

Sophie Flaming

International Testing Services Center (ITSC Group)

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Beyond Test Scores: G-TELP Highlights Functional English in the AI Era News Provided By International Testing Services Center (ITSC) Group September 23, 2026, 23:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations



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