Minga's Digital Hall Pass System Now Detects Student Meetups Before Incidents Occur

Minga's No Party Group Insights allows schools to detect and prevent unwanted meetups before they happen

New reporting inside Minga's digital hall pass system, one of three new Insights reports, helps K-12 schools flag unwanted student meetups.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minga's digital hall pass system has added No Party Group Insights to its platform capabilities. This is a new reporting layer built on top of its existing No Party Groups feature, which lets K-12 schools block unwanted meetups between specific students by restricting when their hall passes can overlap.No Party Group Insights is one of three new reports Minga has introduced this year as part of Minga Insights, alongside Tardy Insights and Behavior Insights. Tardy Insights surfaces campus-wide tardy trends and flags individual students who need attention, while Behavior Insights reports on the balance between praise and guidance logged across a school, including whether recognition is being distributed evenly among students. All three are built on the same idea: turning data a school already collects, across hallway movement, attendance, and behavior, into a clear, reviewable snapshot of what's happening on campus.Previously, No Party Groups only worked if an administrator already knew which students needed to be separated. If a new pattern was forming between students, there wasn't an instant way to see it until an incident occurred. Once an administrator created a group, they also had to manually check, group by group, whether it was working as intended, a process that could take time away from other daily responsibilities.No Party Group Insights is designed to address both gaps. The tool analyzes a school's existing digital hall pass data to identify students who may be meeting up, even when they aren't currently assigned to a No Party Group together. For example, if two students repeatedly cross paths through hallway passes issued around the same time each day, the system flags that pattern for an administrator to review. For groups that already exist, it reports how often overrides are granted and by whom, and identifies groups that have not been triggered recently, which may indicate the grouping should be re-evaluated."No Party Groups have always given schools a way to keep certain students apart," said Jason Richards, CEO of Minga. "What they haven't had is visibility into whether that's actually working, or whether a new pattern is forming somewhere else. This gives administrators that visibility directly from data the system already collects."For the first time on Minga's platform, schools can see a pattern forming before it leads to an incident, not after. This reporting layer does not rely on any new data collection. It draws entirely from hall pass activity schools already generate through their existing digital hall pass system, and surfaces patterns in that data that would otherwise require an administrator to review pass logs manually.Because all three reports, No Party Group Insights, Tardy Insights, and Behavior Insights, live inside the same platform, a pattern flagged in one doesn't exist in isolation. A student showing up in a hallway meetup pattern is the same student a school can already see in tardy trends or behavior logs, without switching systems to check. That's different from tools built only to manage hall passes, where a meetup flag has no other data to connect to.Minga said the reporting layer is intended to reduce the amount of manual analysis administrators currently perform using existing pass, tardy, and behavior logs. According to the company, schools using its Tardy Management solution have reduced tardies from as many as 100 per day to 6 per day within four months, and one school reduced the number of students in the hallway after the bell from more than 150 to five. Schools using its Positive Behavior & Rewards solution have reported a 93% increase in logged positive behavior.No Party Group Insights, along with Tardy Insights and Behavior Insights, is available now to Minga's Plus and Premium customers as part of the company's broader set of platform updates released this year.ABOUT MINGAMinga is an educational partner and unified platform designed to help K-12 schools streamline their operations. Used by over 2,500 schools nationwide, Minga provides the foundation for a better school culture by protecting instructional time and fostering student belonging. For more information, visit minga.

Giuseppe Simpatico

Minga Solutions Inc

+1 250-864-2949

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minga's Digital Hall Pass System Now Detects Student Meetups Before Incidents Occur News Provided By Minga Solutions Inc September 23, 2026, 23:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.