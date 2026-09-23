MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Maryland Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC Maryland) will host its 12th Annual Conference on October 13, 2026, at the Judicial College of Maryland in Annapolis, Maryland. Soberlink is proud to support the event as an Annual Conference Sponsor.The conference brings together family law professionals from across the state for a day of education and discussion. AFCC is the premier interdisciplinary association of professionals dedicated to the resolution of family conflict, with members including judges, lawyers, mediators, custody evaluators, psychologists, and court service personnel who shape the practices and tools used in family courts.Soberlink will be in attendance at the conference, connecting with family law professionals committed to supporting families navigating conflict.For more information about the conference, visit .About Soberlink: Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit .

Thy-An Tran

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Soberlink to Sponsor the 12th AFCC Maryland Annual Conference News Provided By Soberlink September 23, 2026, 23:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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