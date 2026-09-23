Phillips Law Group Listed In Best Law Firms 2026 Phoenix For Personal Injury Litigation Plaintiffs

Best Law Firms lists Phillips Law Group in Phoenix Tier 2 for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in its 2026 edition.

The 2026 firm-level recognition covers Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Law Firms lists Phillips Law Group in Phoenix Regional Tier 2 for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in its United States 2026 edition, recognizing the firm's Phoenix practice at the firm level.The current publisher profile identifies Phillips Law Group's 2026-edition recognition in that specific regional market and practice area. The designation is a firm-level listing, distinct from an individual attorney's recognition in The Best Lawyers in America. It reflects the firm's placement in the publisher's 2026 edition and does not represent individual recognition for every attorney at Phillips Law Group.The 2026 edition of Best Law Firms was publicly released in November 2025. The publisher explains that its regional tiers compare firms within the same regional market and practice area, placing Phillips Law Group's recognition in the Phoenix Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs category. The Tier 2 designation is not a sequential numerical ranking.According to the publisher's methodology, eligibility for a practice area and regional jurisdiction requires at least one lawyer recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Its rankings process also includes client and professional references, firm-submitted data, lawyer evaluations, and leadership interviews.For Phillips Law Group, the 2026 listing adds a firm-level recognition to its Phoenix presence in plaintiff personal injury litigation. The publisher's profile and regional results preserve the scope of the designation: Phoenix Regional Tier 2, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, United States 2026 edition.This is a historical 2026-edition, firm-level placement-not a numerical ranking, a statement of current status, or a guarantee of results.ABOUT PHILLIPS LAW GROUP – INJURY LAWYERSPhillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers is an Arizona personal injury law firm serving individuals and families affected by negligence. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injuries.Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers

(602) 222-2222

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Phillips Law Group Listed in Best Law Firms 2026 Phoenix for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 23:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.