Palestinian Woman Dies Of Injuries From Israeli Fire In Gaza's Khan Younis
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- A Palestinian woman died on Wednesday from injuries sustained during Israeli army gunfire west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The official Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources at the Nasser Medical Complex, identified the victim as Aisha Al-Laham, confirming she succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli forces in the western sector of Khan Younis.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment