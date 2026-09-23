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Palestinian Woman Dies Of Injuries From Israeli Fire In Gaza's Khan Younis

Palestinian Woman Dies Of Injuries From Israeli Fire In Gaza's Khan Younis


2026-09-23 07:16:00
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- A Palestinian woman died on Wednesday from injuries sustained during Israeli army gunfire west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing medical sources at the Nasser Medical Complex, identified the victim as Aisha Al-Laham, confirming she succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli forces in the western sector of Khan Younis.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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