Fifteen Teams Compete In Jordan Fintech Festival 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Fifteen finalist teams presented their pitch presentations on Wednesday at the Jordan Fintech Festival 2026, competing in the Levant region category of the Startup World Cup competition.

Organized jointly by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and cybersecurity firm Green Circle, the competition provided early-stage innovators and startups an opportunity to present financial technology solutions to a panel of expert judges.

Elimination rounds continue on Thursday to select three top teams to advance to the final stage, with official results scheduled for release later in the day.

The first-place winner will secure a qualification spot at the regional finals in Dubai, advancing to compete against leading regional startups.

The pitch competition forms part of the broader Jordan Fintech Festival, an event bringing together financial institutions, technology companies, entrepreneurs, and fintech innovators across the region.